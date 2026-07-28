What's Your Favorite Pontiac?

Daniel Golson recently asked y'all what dead brands you want to see make a comeback, and one answer rang out clear across the blog hinterlands: Pontiac. You want your Pontiac back. So let's talk about it. I want to know what car you think is peak Pontiac. What do you love about this long-lost brand, and what car made you love it?

My mom grew up in Pontiac, and my parents met in Pontiac, so I have a few warm feelings for the city where the Oakland Motor company originated. The car company is named for the city of Pontiac by the way, not Chief Pontiac, the Ottawa general who led an attack against Fort Detroit while it was held in British hands. The city itself is named for the Chief, which is a roundabout way of getting to being named after a badass Ottawa warrior. When William Durant, GM's founder, bought Oakland Motor Car Company in 1909, the Pontiac brand name came with it. GM introduced the brand as a companion to the expensive Oakland cars in 1926. Oakland faded away, but Pontiac remained.