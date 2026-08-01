Man Tased And Caught Fire At A Gas Station For Calling A Cop A Name

In most jurisdictions at least, swearing at a police officer is not illegal. Highly ill-advised, but it's not illegal. You wouldn't know it if you were the Mohave Valley man who found himself getting tased and on fire after allegedly calling a cop a bum entrance, though.

According to Fox 10 Phoenix, it all started on July 16 when Clarence Coyl and a friend drove through an open gate at the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, got spotted by Fish and Wildlife officer P. Nielsen, and were ordered to leave. Coyl left for a gas station on Fort Mojave Indian Reservation land 20 minutes away, but Nielsen seemingly followed them there. After Coyl went into the gas station and returned to his vehicle with a few sodas, the officer demanded his identification.

From Coyl's phone footage, the interaction escalated as the officer pointed his taser at Coyl, threatened arrest, and Coyl questioned the charges. He can be heard saying, "A misdemeanor? A misdemeanor, a–hole." Coyl is then tased before he can finish his next sentence, then catches fire and starts screaming. Per Fox, it is against Department of Interior policy to use "electronic control devices" such as tasers near flammable materials. Such as, y'know, a gas pump.

Here's the footage from Coyl's phone. And fair warning, it's pretty disturbing.