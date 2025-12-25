My Most Anticipated Video Game Of 2026 Might Be This Simple Vibes-Based Lanesplitting Indie

If you look at my playtime across all the video games I play, there's a single clear outlier: The "Forza Horizon" series has sucked up more hours of my time on this Earth than any other game. Yet I don't really do any of the games' races, I don't do most of the challenges, and once I've aced all the games' drift zones there's not much in terms of goals for me to actually hit. Instead, I use the "Horizon" games just to zone out — drifting back and forth, corner to manji to corner, without any interest in any of the objectives the game has set before me. Finally, someone's made a two-wheeled game entirely based around that kind of zen experience that feels like it's just for me: Upcoming game "LANESPLIT."

"LANESPLIT" is the second game from solo developer FunkyMouse, and while it doesn't officially release until January, the game's Steam page has a playable demo available for free. It's a very simple concept: Weave your bike through traffic at high speeds, that's it. The game itself is buggy and unpolished in all the ways you'd expect from Steam early access — I personally reported a bug on the developer's Discord server, only to find it had already been fixed with new code that will roll out in an upcoming patch — but it's already becoming my preferred game to turn my brain off and play.