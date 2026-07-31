How Ferrari's F1 Engineers Built The Closest Thing We've Got To An All-Carbon-Fiber Bicycle

The world of bicycles in 2026 is littered with lightweight carbon-fiber frames, but 40 years ago it was considered a space-age material beyond reach. Across the late 1980s, carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic was really only in use for military applications, aerospace projects and the most expensive of race cars in Formula 1. Carbon fiber has an extremely high strength-to-weight ratio, making it the perfect material to build with, especially because it's very stiff, and doesn't expand with heat. The only downside, really, is its expense, but if you want to be the boss, you have to pay the cost.

Ernesto Colnago wanted his Cambiago, Italy-based bicycle company to be the boss when it came to pedal-powered racing. Much like its motorsport counterpart, Ferrari, Colnago became famous for its racing exploits, with one of its bikes first winning the Giro d'Italia in 1957. After experimenting with frame tube shapes across the 1970s and '80s, developing the Oval CX, the Super Profil, and the Colnago Master line of frames (which it still sells), it was clear that the company had gone as far as it could to develop steel, aluminum, and even titanium frames.

Colnago had begun experimenting with carbon-fiber monocoque bikes at the beginning of the 1980s, introducing the CX Pista at the Milano Bike Show in 1981 to great fanfare, but it was little more than a showpiece at the time. That same year, carbon-fiber monocoque design hit Formula 1 like a sack of bricks when McLaren introduced John Barnard's MP4/1, the first entirely carbon-fiber monocoque to race in the sport. Because the full-carbon McLaren was fast but fragile, Ferrari stuck with its carbon-reinforced aluminum honeycomb chassis 126C through 1984 (with 10 wins and two constructors' championships in the process).