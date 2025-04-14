Europe Wants To Ban Carbon Fiber From New Cars

The lightness and strength of carbon fiber have made it a near-ubiquitous means of reducing the weight of new cars, especially heavier, battery-laden electric vehicles. However, the European Union wants to classify carbon fiber as a "hazardous material." An amendment to the EU's End of Life Vehicles Directive proposed last week would take effect in 2029. While the European Parliament will likely carve out exceptions, it would reduce the amount of carbon fiber used, so say goodbye to carbon-fiber-clad interiors on performance cars.

The European Union's issue with carbon fiber stems from the potential dangers of its disposal, Motor1 reports. The material consists of micrometer-thin carbon filaments bonded together with resin. When carbon fiber is thrown away in a junkyard, it'll start to degrade. The filaments will erode and become conductive airborne dust that could cause short circuits if it gets caught in machinery. While not as bad as asbestos, a very low bar, it can be painful if carbon fiber dust comes in contact with your skin or you breathe it in.