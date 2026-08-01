These Car Accessories Seem Like A Terrible Idea, And Consumer Reports Usually Agrees

The Jeep ducking trend is a phenomenon in which one Jeep owner leaves a toy duck for another Jeep owner. It's a gift to a stranger who drives what you drive, and shows more grace than a mere tip of the chapeau. Apparently, there are tens of thousands of people involved in the U.S., Canada, and even overseas. If you drive a Jeep, or don't drive a Jeep, this may or may not matter to you. In our story on the subject from a while back, on becoming a "ducking" Jeep Wrangler owner, the comments were, uh, polarizing.

But we raise the topic because Consumer Reports recently flagged some automotive accoutrements as hazardous, and that includes items that aren't securely anchored. CR dinged cushions that can interfere with active safety features, like airbags and seat belts, as well as seat belt pads, which can also limit that protection's effectiveness. It also said nyet to extenders for water bottle holders, which could make it easier for that bottle to tip free from the holder and get lodged under your brake or gas pedal. Yikes!

While we applaud all that curmudgeonly chiding for the sake of safety, here are a few of our own feelings on the matter. Oh, yes of course, ours are all about safety, too! Well, no, they're not. They're about safety and matters of taste. Because we're snobs and very sensitive to sins of automotive aesthetics.