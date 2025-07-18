Moo Moo Subaru Explained: Like Jeep Ducks, But Weirder

You might have seen a Subaru with a tiny cow figure parked on the dashboard or chilling on the grille and wondered if the owner is a cow connoisseur. Possible, but it's likely even more wholesome than that — you may have just witnessed Moo Moo Subaru. It's a community-driven trend where Subaru owners or fans leave a little rubber cow and a note on Subaru cars they come across, to show their appreciation. It's more than a little bit like Jeep Ducks, but slightly weirder.

Moo Moo Subaru got started in 2023 by a Subaru Crosstrek owner named Staci Huckins. Staci liked the Jeep Duck concept and initially thought about placing a rubber duck on fellow Subaru cars, but was goaded by her Jeep owner friend to try another mascot. Staci decided on the cow when she learned that Subaru logo represented a part of the Taurus constellation, since Subaru is the Japanese word for the Pleiades star cluster in Taurus constellation. The astrological symbol for Taurus is a bull, hence the inspiration for the bovine mascot.

Another driving inspiration was the name Subaru, which rhymes with moo. Thus, Staci created Moo Moo Subaru, a movement with a bovine twist. Today thousands of Subaru owners and fans across America participate in this nationwide game.