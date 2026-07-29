BYD Is Building A Kei Car

As part of its crusade to become the biggest car company in the world, Chinese automaker BYD is embarking on a side quest arguably no other non-Japanese brand has completed before: the Japanese kei car. Launched this week is the BYD Racco, a tiny, van-shaped EV that's small enough to comply with Japanese kei car regulations, measuring just under 134 inches long, 58 inches wide, and less than 71 inches tall. It seats four, has a 9.9 cubic foot cargo area, and, crucially, a turning circle of just 31.5 feet. Pretty typical for a kei car but, for comparison, a Honda Civic's turning circle is 36.1 feet.

A single motor powering the front wheels makes just 63 horsepower and 118 lb-ft of torque. Fast charging can recoup energy at speeds up to 50 kW, there's a battery pre-heat function, and range will depend on trim. The base Racco 200 is good for 130 miles thanks to a 22.4-kWh battery, while the 300 Plus and 300 Premium cars get 199 miles of range from a bigger 35.8-kWh battery. The latter two also get nicer interior materials (Plus gets waterproof fabric while Premium gets synthetic leather) as well as double the exterior color choices.

That name, by the way, appears to be a reference to the fact that it kind of looks like a raccoon with its black eye-mask-style headlights.