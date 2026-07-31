Shaq's Custom Lucid Air Coupe Is Up For Auction At A Copart Salvage Yard

The Lucid Air is many things, but it was never a coupe. Not at least, until NBA great Shaquille O'Neal got his hands on one. That one-off two-door has now popped up in a Copart listing with heavy front end damage, waiting to go up for auction.

At seven feet, one inch tall, Shaq doesn't fit into cars the same way we do. He previously had cars ranging from a Lamborghini Gallardo to a Corvette Z06 lengthened to accommodate his sizable stature. This Lucid was already long enough, so he took a different approach, having West Coast Customs of "Pimp My Ride" fame move the B-pillar back and eliminate the back doors, turning the slick sedan into a custom coupe.

Beyond that, the Air gained large aftermarket wheels with floating center caps featuring the Superman logo. The car was painted the same shade of red as his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the front Lucid logo was replaced with the word "Diesel." It may seem a highly inappropriate choice for an electric car, but Diesel is Shaq's DJ stage name. Besides, if the man's paying good money to customize his car, he can put any logo he wants on it.

The car looked great when it was done, as seen in several Instagram posts. It makes me yearn for the days when more models came in sedan and coupe forms. Shaq's custom ride looks like it could've come straight out of Lucid's factory.