12 Sporty Cars With Pretty Darn Good Fuel Economy

Most people associate sports cars with powerful engines, wide tires, and bad fuel economy. But what if you could have all that in a more fuel-efficient package that you could also push to its limits on the street? You can't really do that with the current crop of exorbitantly powerful machines; even our readers agree that some cars have too much power.

In this piece, every car we listed has plenty of power. Not enough to win races, sure, but they'll still put a grin on your face. These cars make for an enjoyable daily commute, and with some modifications, you can even bring them on the track. You'll probably even forget which side of the car your gas cap is on. Each of the sporty cars listed below has an EPA-rated combined fuel efficiency higher than 26 mpg, with some models offering over 30 mpg.

Oh, and there's also a bonus with choosing fuel-efficient sporty cars. Most models we listed follow Colin Chapman's "simplify, then add lightness" philosophy, which can make them even more fun on a twisty road than an ultra-high-performance machine. So, let's have a closer look at the cars that keep that blueprint alive.