12 Sporty Cars With Pretty Darn Good Fuel Economy
Most people associate sports cars with powerful engines, wide tires, and bad fuel economy. But what if you could have all that in a more fuel-efficient package that you could also push to its limits on the street? You can't really do that with the current crop of exorbitantly powerful machines; even our readers agree that some cars have too much power.
In this piece, every car we listed has plenty of power. Not enough to win races, sure, but they'll still put a grin on your face. These cars make for an enjoyable daily commute, and with some modifications, you can even bring them on the track. You'll probably even forget which side of the car your gas cap is on. Each of the sporty cars listed below has an EPA-rated combined fuel efficiency higher than 26 mpg, with some models offering over 30 mpg.
Oh, and there's also a bonus with choosing fuel-efficient sporty cars. Most models we listed follow Colin Chapman's "simplify, then add lightness" philosophy, which can make them even more fun on a twisty road than an ultra-high-performance machine. So, let's have a closer look at the cars that keep that blueprint alive.
2026 Honda Prelude (44 mpg)
The latest Prelude certainly stretches the definition of a sports car. It sure looks like one, with a fluid-yet-dramatic silhouette that honors traditional grand touring coupes. It drives like one, too; Honda equipped it with the suspension bits from the Civic Type R so it could be sharp around corners. We've previously shared praise for the 2026 Honda Prelude's handling, noting how it felt nimble without sacrificing ride comfort.
It's not very fast, unfortunately. Honda's decision to equip the Prelude with Civic Hybrid's power train is still baffling, as it severely damages the coupe's sports car credentials. The 2.0-liter electrified motor produces just 200 horsepower to handle the model's hefty weight of 3,242 pounds. For comparison, the 2026 Toyota GR86 weighs just 2,811 pounds, yet it packs a more potent 2.4-liter boxer with 228 horsepower. Unsurprisingly, the Prelude is slower to 60 mph; in Car and Driver's test, Honda's coupe reached the mark in 6.5 seconds, compared to 5.4 seconds for the GR86.
You can't get the Prelude with a manual, either, as it only comes with a CVT. Honda equipped it with an S+ Shift mode that mimics a quick-shifting automatic, which enhances the experience, but it's still not as engaging as a manual. Even with these downsides, though, no other sporty car beats the Prelude's EPA fuel economy figures of 46 mpg city, 41 mpg highway, and 44 mpg combined. For comparison's sake, the aforementioned manual-equipped GR86 is rated at only 23 mpg combined.
2016 to Present Mazda MX-5 Miata ND (29 mpg)
What if you want a lightweight sports car with a manual and a good fuel economy? Mazda might have exactly what you're looking for with its latest ND-generation Miatas. The 2026 MX-5 Miata is even lighter than the GR86 at 2,454 pounds, so despite packing its smaller 2.0-liter engine with 181 horsepower, it's almost as quick to 60 (5.5 seconds). The less powerful engine and lower weight also give it an edge over its closest rival in fuel economy; a manual-equipped 2026 MX-5 Miata is rated at 26 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined.
Overall, it's a well-balanced, satisfying-to-drive machine with excellent steering and a slick six-speed manual transmission. The 7,500 rpm redline is another highlight, especially since the 2.0-liter four-cylinder is a relatively economical engine. Yet, for as much appeal as you can get from the MX-5 Miata's driving experience, the ND is ultimately a compromised machine. It seats only two people, and the trunk has a laughable capacity of only five cubic feet. For all those miles per gallon, it's not the most practical daily driver out there.
2025 to Present Mini Cooper S (32 mpg)
Mini has fully redesigned the Cooper for the 2025 model year, turning it into a more refined, sporty hatchback. It also lost the manual, now only being offered with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission across the range. However, while it may not be as engaging as its predecessor, the latest Mini is still a surgical, corner-carving hatchback. Our own test of the 2025 Mini Cooper S mentioned that it turns "daily commutes on crowded roads into fun zippy adventures."
The sporty Cooper S model also packs quite the punch. It produces 201 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque from its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, enough to hit 60 in 6.3 seconds. As we found in our review, though, it feels significantly faster thanks to its torque-heavy bottom end. Car and Driver also measured a quicker 0-60 time of 5.8 seconds, so it's close in straight-line speed to the MX-5 Miata and GR86/BRZ twins.
The high-performance John Cooper Works model is even more potent, producing 228 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque from the same engine. However, the JCW is not significantly faster to 60 (at 5.9 seconds), probably because of the front-wheel-drive traction limitations. It's thirstier, too; the JCW has an EPA combined rating of 30 mpg, 27 mpg city, and 37 mpg highway, while the Cooper S is rated at an excellent 32 mpg combined, 28 mpg city, and 39 mpg highway. The latter actually has the same EPA rating as the regular, 161-horsepower Cooper, which reaches 60 mph a bit more lethargically (7.4 seconds).
2022 to Present Volkswagen Golf GTI (27 mpg)
The Golf GTI isn't as economical as the Mini. It has an EPA rating of 24 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, and 27 mpg combined. However, it's significantly more practical, offering more rear-seat room and a larger 19.9-cubic-foot trunk (the Mini has a tiny 8.9-cubic-foot trunk). The 2.0-liter turbo-four in the Golf GTI is brawnier, too, producing 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Today, it's only available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, which helps the Golf GTI reach 60 in 5.6 seconds. It all makes for a fuel economy that hits 27 mpg combined, 24 mpg city, and 32 mpg highway.
However, you can search for a used Golf GTI with a stick shift; Volkswagen offered a six-speed manual option before it was discontinued for the 2024 model year. The 2022 Golf GTI with a manual was rated at 28 mpg combined, 24 mpg city, and 34 mpg highway, and its automatic counterpart had the same ratings outside of an extra mile per gallon for city driving. 2023 models had slightly-lower ratings of 27 mpg combined, 23 mpg city, and 32 mpg highway, with the automatic dropping the combined rating to 26 mpg and the highway rating to 30 mpg.
Numbers aside, the Golf GTI offers a sporty driving experience despite its FWD configuration. That's because it comes standard with a traction-enhancing limited-slip differential. And, while the manual is more engaging, the dual-clutch gearbox is considered to be one of the best in the business.
2022 to Present Honda Civic Si (31 mpg)
The Honda Civic Si has always been the definition of a sporty, affordable, and fuel-efficient car. The latest generation, launched for the 2022 model year, doubled down on those ideals with a broader engine power curve and an improved six-speed manual transmission. Then, in the refreshed 2025 Civic Si, Honda stiffened the body to enhance the handling even further.
Our own tests of the 2025 Honda Civic Si came out very positive. Its sharp steering and handling made it feel as engaging as it is economical, and that remains true for the 2026 carryover model. It's practical, too; both seating rows are comfortable, and the 14-cubic-foot cargo capacity is excellent for a sedan.
Now, sure, the Civic Si isn't incredibly fast. Its 1.5-liter turbo-four produces 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque, which is only enough for a 0-60 time of 6.6 seconds. Yes, that makes it slower than the Prelude and even the Civic Hybrid, but the short-throw stick shift makes the Civic Si infinitely more engaging. However, because it's not crazy powerful, the 2026 Civic Si is also relatively economical. It's EPA-rated at 27 mpg city, 37 mpg highway, and 31 mpg combined.
2019 to Present Volkswagen Jetta GLI (29 mpg)
The Jetta GLI often flies under the Civic Si's radar, but it remains an absolute sleeper hit for enthusiasts demanding a fun and practical crossover alternative. To begin with, it's peppier than its rival, thanks to the 2.0-liter turbo-four that produces 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It's also available with a six-speed manual, but you can also opt for a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
You're probably better off with the manual, though, as it's way more engaging and fun. Our review praised the precise shift feel and light clutch of the 2025 model (the 2026 Jetta GLI only received equipment and cosmetic upgrades, so it should drive similarly). Handling was also impressive; the 2026 Jetta GLI comes as standard with adaptive dampers, which tighten up the chassis without making it feel jittery of uncomfortable.
The auto-equipped Jetta GLI is quicker, with a 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds for the dual-clutch model and 6.0 seconds for the manual. In both cases, the Jetta GLI is significantly faster than the Civic Si. It's not as economical as its Japanese rival, but at 29 mpg combined, 36 mpg city, and 26 mpg highway, the stick-shift-equipped Jetta GLI is remarkably efficient for the performance it offers.
2022 to Present BMW 230i Coupe (30 mpg)
Not convinced that a sporty front-wheel drive car can be engaging? Then, you might want to have a look at the latest BMW 230i Coupe. BMW's entry-level coupe in the U.S. comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but you can also opt for all-wheel drive, even in the entry-level 230i model.
Equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 255 horsepower, the 230i Coupe has an estimated 0-60 time of 5.5 seconds with RWD, or 5.3 seconds for the xDrive model with AWD. However, practical tests showed the RWD 230i reaching the 60-mph mark in just 5.1 seconds, which is faster than most sporty cars on this list. Those numbers are even more impressive when considering how the 230i Coupe is rated at 30 mpg combined, 26 mpg city, and 35 mpg highway. The 230i xDrive's 28 mpg combined, 25 mpg city, and 33 mpg highway ratings are also impressive, given its hefty AWD mechanicals.
The 230i is also agile around corners, especially when you opt for the M Sport and Dynamic Handling packages. These include a stiffer suspension and electronic rear differential, which tighten up the handling even further. You can't get the 230i Coupe with a manual, though — an eight-speed auto is the only transmission offered. If your budget allows, you can have even more fun in the M240i Coupe. Equipped with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 382 horsepower, the 240i Coupe rips to 60 in just 4.5 seconds, or 4.1 seconds with AWD. It comes with the M Sport goodies as standard, too, and it's rated at a solid 26 mpg combined, 23 mpg city, and 32 mpg highway.
2024 to Present Ford Mustang EcoBoost (26 mpg)
A Mustang with a four-cylinder engine might like blasphemy to muscle car enthusiasts, especially since you can also have the latest Mustang with a fantastic 5.0-liter V8. However, while that version is rated at 19 mpg combined, the smaller four-cylinder EcoBoost engine increases that rating to 26 mpg. The Mustang EcoBoost is also rated at 22 mpg city and 33 mpg highway, compared to 16 mpg city and 24 mpg highway for the V8.
And it's not like the EcoBoost lacks potency. The 2.3-liter turbocharged engine produces 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, giving it enough juice to reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The only thing you lose from the V8 is its acoustic goldmine — and you can address that by opting for the $6,250 RTR Package for its Active Valve Performance Exhaust. Thanks to the smaller engine, the Mustang EcoBoost is also lighter than other variants, which results in more nimble and responsive handling.
2021 to 2024 Toyota GR Supra 2.0 (28 mpg)
You can have the same engine from the BMW 230i Coupe, but in a smaller and lighter form. Yes, Toyota's GR Supra doesn't carry the badge, but it's a BMW through and through. It shares the platform with the Z4 roadster, and the engine can be found in most BMWs. Like the 230i, the GR Supra 2.0 packs 255 horsepower, enough for a brisk 0-60 time of 4.7 seconds.
Now, sure, the Supra's 3.0-liter variant is a whole second faster. Toyota also never equipped the four-cylinder model with a manual, which the 3.0-liter received for the 2023 model year. However, the GR Supra 2.0 is over 200 pounds lighter, mostly over the front axle. Combined with its weight distribution of 50/50, this enhances the already stellar handling of the 3.0-liter model. On top of that, the 2.0-liter model is rated at 28 mpg combined, 25 mpg city, and 32 mpg highway, while the GR Supra 3.0 is good for 26 mpg combined, 23 mpg city, and 31 mpg highway.
Toyota sold the GR Supra 2.0 from 2021 to 2024. In other words, if you want one today, your only option is the used market. Still, this means you can get a low mileage example for around $40,000, which isn't a bad price for a sports car with BMW internals.
2018 to 2020 Honda Accord 2.0T (27 mpg)
Saving on gas while having fun is great, but it's even better when you can also save on the initial purchase. Case in point: the 2018-2020 Honda Accord 2.0T, a sporty sedan that offered a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission. Its 2.0-liter turbo-four is no slouch, either. It produces 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, with the latter arriving at just 1,500 rpm. All that power in a model equipped with the 10-speed automatic is enough for a 0-60 time of 5.7 seconds. The auto-equipped Accord is a bit more economical at 27 mpg combined, 23 mpg city and 34 mpg highway, while the manual model is rated at 26 mpg city, 22 mpg city, and 32 mpg highway.
On top of that, this Accord generation is also good in twists and turns without being harsh over bumps. Throw in excellent interior room in both seating rows, a reasonably big 17-cubic-foot cargo area, and high-quality materials, and you have the recipe for a car that's both fun and practical. The best part: these Accords are relatively affordable today. Units with around 100,000 miles on the clock cost around $20,000, though you can find lower mileage models for just a grand or two more.
2014 to 2019 Ford Fiesta ST (29 mpg)
The Ford Fiesta ST might not be as spacious and practical as the Accord, but it has an edge in driving appeal. That's partially because it's equipped with a slick six-speed manual and has very responsive steering. It can handle corners really well despite being a front-wheel-drive machine. And at just 2,734 pounds, the Fiesta ST is significantly lighter than most sporty cars. As a result, it changes direction quickly, which makes it feel like a go-kart in the corners.
A quick look at the specifications might lead you to think the Fiesta ST is slow. Indeed, with a 0-60 time of 6.9 seconds, it won't light your world on fire. However, the 1.6-liter turbo-four produces 197 horsepower and 202 pound-feet of torque, so it has enough mid-range punch to get you out of corners quickly. Besides, the turbo-four is relatively economical, with 29 mpg combined, 26 mpg city, and 34 mpg highway EPA ratings.
The driving experience has never been the Fiesta ST's biggest weakness, though. It's a small car, so it has a cramped rear bench and a small cargo area. Still, you'll get a fantastic price if you're willing to live with those restrictions. Most used Fiesta STs are very affordable and cost less than $10,000, with low-mileage examples selling for $15,000.
1988 to 1991 Honda CRX Si (32 mpg)
Honda perfected the efficient sporty car formula way back in 1988 with the CRX Si. A true FWD classic, the CRX was launched in 1984 as a high fuel economy vehicle. It had incredible EPA ratings of 57 mpg combined, 51 mpg city, and 67 mpg highway thanks in part to its frugal 1.3-liter engine.
However, the Si variant took things a step further. While it was present in 1985, it was equipped with a 1.6-liter engine three years later. That allowed it to reach 105 horsepower and a curb weight of just 2,017 pounds, the CRX Si sprinted to 60 in 8.5 seconds. Honda also equipped it with an independent rear suspension, which, along with the low weight, gives the CRX Si responsive handling. The talkative steering and precise five-speed manual are the extra bits that made the CRX Si a true driver's car — one that was also good for as much as 32 mpg combined, 29 mpg city, and 36 mpg highway.
Granted, these EPA estimates aren't entirely up-to-date. The 1.6-liter Si is only rated at 28 mpg combined, 25 mpg city, and 33 mpg highway now. But those numbers still allow it to compete well with other cars on this list. It also helps that used CRX Si models are surprisingly affordable, often costing less than $15,000. But restoring a Honda CRX Si to its old glory will make it infinitely more desirable – even for those who aren't interested in top-tier mileage.