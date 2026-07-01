2027 Lamborghini Urus SE Performante PHEV Gets 800 HP, Comfier Suspension And A Rally Mode

You'll spot the Performante version from the normal one right away. The carbon-fiber hood has a power dome and a pair of nostrils, the redesigned bumper's intakes make it look wider and more aggressive, there's a new rear diffuser, and the new roof-mounted wing combines with the tailgate-mounted spoiler to give it the ultimate rich tech-bro fantasy vibe. I never liked the Urus' looks, and the Performante takes it to the extreme, but I can't help but love that Lamborghini still throws so many angles, wedges, and angry lines at its cars. In an age of boring EV minimalism, Lamborghini is unashamedly maximalist and I love it.

Inside, the Performante looks pretty much the same. Lamborghini says it has a new steering wheel, and the 12.3-inch touchscreen is new and gets similar graphics to the Revuelto. The Dinamica microfiber throughout the cabin and on the steering wheel are pretty typical of extra-aggro Lambos.

Thankfully, its exhaust note should match its looks. The new titanium exhaust comes from Akrapovic and ditches the old X-pipe that connected the cylinder banks. Now, each cylinder bank gets its own exhaust line, which reduces exhaust gas turbulence and creates better airflow, and should make for a more exciting noise. It should sound better inside, too, as Lamborghini apparently improved "cabin acoustic transparency."

Every version of the Urus is impressive, and the Urus SE Performante's combination of sharpened handling and plug-in performance should make for one of the most exciting SUVs around. It might look like a 12-year-old's ideal daily driver, but I'm pretty pumped to see what it's actually like to chuck around because, on paper at least, it seems mighty.