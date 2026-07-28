Man-Shaped Truck Rides Train, Kicks Ass, Drives Minivan Covered In Cats In New 'Reacher' Trailer
If you haven't seen the new season of "King of the Hill," you really are missing out on one of the best shows currently on television. But as much as we all love Arlen, Texas, I know that's not what you really want to watch. You want to watch a human killdozer fight injustice, kick-punch his way through wave after wave of bad guys, right a few wrongs, crash a few cars, and kiss a cutie before sticking his toothbrush in his pocket and riding a bus into the distance. And on August 12, you'll get exactly that, because "Reacher" is (almost) back, baby.
Is there a guy in a suit saying, "You were in the wrong place at the wrong time, and you saw the wrong thing?" Of course. Does that same suit try telling Reacher to "walk away?" You know it. Does that end well for the suit? Come on. You don't even have to watch the trailer to know the answer to that one. And while it's hard to make a car show about a guy who refuses to own anything he doesn't need, including a car, you better believe season 4 includes plenty of transportation beyond those woke buses he rides from town to town.
Reacher season 4 premieres August 12
If you were hoping for flashy and fast cars, "Reacher" probably isn't for you. That's fine, because Prime Video has other options that are probably a bit more up your alley. Instead, at least in the trailer, we get a whole lot of trains. Don't worry, there are cars, too. And not just train cars, either. Reacher may have joined the war on cars, but he isn't anti-car. He just prefers to "borrow" them when he needs them instead of owning one.
Aside from cop cars, government vans, and bad guys in G-wagens, I'm pretty sure I spotted a Dodge Magnum in the alley while Reacher had his shirt off. What can I say? The big man who punches things has taste. As for cars we actually get to see Reacher drive, he doubles down on his excellent taste by pulling up (presumably to save a couple of cops who got themselves in trouble) in a good, old-fashioned minivan. That said, while the trailer does specifically call out the cats, I would like to emphasize it features both cats and dogs. It's the little things, you know, big punch guy?
If you've already read Lee Childs' 2009 novel "Gone Tomorrow," you probably don't need to watch the new season of Reacher. But even if you exclusively watch British murder mysteries, tell me this season doesn't look like a kick-ass time. Oh, and don't forget that Neagley gets her own spin-off this year, too.