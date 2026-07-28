Man-Shaped Truck Rides Train, Kicks Ass, Drives Minivan Covered In Cats In New 'Reacher' Trailer

If you were hoping for flashy and fast cars, "Reacher" probably isn't for you. That's fine, because Prime Video has other options that are probably a bit more up your alley. Instead, at least in the trailer, we get a whole lot of trains. Don't worry, there are cars, too. And not just train cars, either. Reacher may have joined the war on cars, but he isn't anti-car. He just prefers to "borrow" them when he needs them instead of owning one.

Aside from cop cars, government vans, and bad guys in G-wagens, I'm pretty sure I spotted a Dodge Magnum in the alley while Reacher had his shirt off. What can I say? The big man who punches things has taste. As for cars we actually get to see Reacher drive, he doubles down on his excellent taste by pulling up (presumably to save a couple of cops who got themselves in trouble) in a good, old-fashioned minivan. That said, while the trailer does specifically call out the cats, I would like to emphasize it features both cats and dogs. It's the little things, you know, big punch guy?

If you've already read Lee Childs' 2009 novel "Gone Tomorrow," you probably don't need to watch the new season of Reacher. But even if you exclusively watch British murder mysteries, tell me this season doesn't look like a kick-ass time. Oh, and don't forget that Neagley gets her own spin-off this year, too.