These Are The Huge Vehicles You'd Like To Drive

By Erin Marquis
A bright red Chrysler-Bell air raid siren Wikicommons

I had big dream machines on my mind last week when I asked you what monster vehicles you'd like to try your hand at driving. I brought up my sweet love for the puffy tires and retro charm of the Arctic Snow Cruiser, totally forgetting I've already pledged my heart to the loudest siren ever built, which I think counts as it had a Chrysler V8 inside. It was meant to alert the masses to nuclear war, and the first version, for some reason, required a rider to operate. I have no idea why you'd need a rider, but I volunteer. I want to whip around while screaming at the sky with the loudest siren ever devised announcing our fiery, self-inflicted deaths. It just seems so fun! 

Many of you share my toddler-like passion for the big machines that do the big jobs. Here's a rundown of a few of my favorite answers. 

Big diggers and more

a CAT construction bucket scooping out earth Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Honestly, any construction equipment. Big or small. I always played in the dirt and with toy trucks growing up. I love watching them in the construction site and wanted to become a heavy equipment operator one day.

From Russell

A 95,000-ton ship traveling at 35 miles per hour. Goodness

An aircraft carrier making a maximum effort, high speed turn. Watch a video. It's almost a 45 degree slant.

From RC in CA

A poster with principles

a tree skidder in the woods Benedek/Getty Images

A forestry skidder, like a TigerCat 620, off-roading, pulling heavy loads in the middle of nature, btw, I'm in full support of sustainable forestry

From towman

Accept no substitutes

Cat 797 Haul truck. Ever since I was a kid playing with Tonka trucks I've wanted to drive one

From Mo

That is what I am talking about

Griffon Hoverwork 12000TD. A giant hovercraft that can accommodate up to 80 passengers.

From Nicholas Chuck

Go really really big, or go phone home

One of the NASA Mission Crawler Transporters!

From Greg

A classic answer from a classic commenter

I will ride historic as King of the Baggers. Bagger 288, that is. Just look at this absolute monster! 

From Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death

It calls to me as well

Yellow tractor-car thing with red wheels Brian Lohnes

I saw a Minneapolis-Moline UDLX in the pages of a antique car magazine years ago, but have never seen one in person. This mash-up of car and farm tractor fascinates me for some reason.

From Earthbound Misfit I

I'd never heard of this and now I want one desperately

Oshkosh Striker airport rescue vehicle

From sketch1

CAT got your heart

a Caterpiller used in CAL fire fighting Smith Collection/gado/Getty Images

Any giant bulldozer either by Caterpillar or Komatsu. Maybe even in killdozer add on pack! But seriously, they have serious power.

From monstrodiavel

Comment(s)

Recommended