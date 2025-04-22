These Are The Huge Vehicles You'd Like To Drive
I had big dream machines on my mind last week when I asked you what monster vehicles you'd like to try your hand at driving. I brought up my sweet love for the puffy tires and retro charm of the Arctic Snow Cruiser, totally forgetting I've already pledged my heart to the loudest siren ever built, which I think counts as it had a Chrysler V8 inside. It was meant to alert the masses to nuclear war, and the first version, for some reason, required a rider to operate. I have no idea why you'd need a rider, but I volunteer. I want to whip around while screaming at the sky with the loudest siren ever devised announcing our fiery, self-inflicted deaths. It just seems so fun!
Many of you share my toddler-like passion for the big machines that do the big jobs. Here's a rundown of a few of my favorite answers.
Big diggers and more
Honestly, any construction equipment. Big or small. I always played in the dirt and with toy trucks growing up. I love watching them in the construction site and wanted to become a heavy equipment operator one day.
From Russell
A 95,000-ton ship traveling at 35 miles per hour. Goodness
An aircraft carrier making a maximum effort, high speed turn. Watch a video. It's almost a 45 degree slant.
From RC in CA
A poster with principles
A forestry skidder, like a TigerCat 620, off-roading, pulling heavy loads in the middle of nature, btw, I'm in full support of sustainable forestry
From towman
Accept no substitutes
Cat 797 Haul truck. Ever since I was a kid playing with Tonka trucks I've wanted to drive one
From Mo
That is what I am talking about
Griffon Hoverwork 12000TD. A giant hovercraft that can accommodate up to 80 passengers.
From Nicholas Chuck
Go really really big, or go phone home
One of the NASA Mission Crawler Transporters!
From Greg
A classic answer from a classic commenter
I will ride historic as King of the Baggers. Bagger 288, that is. Just look at this absolute monster!
From Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death
It calls to me as well
I saw a Minneapolis-Moline UDLX in the pages of a antique car magazine years ago, but have never seen one in person. This mash-up of car and farm tractor fascinates me for some reason.
From Earthbound Misfit I
I'd never heard of this and now I want one desperately
Oshkosh Striker airport rescue vehicle
From sketch1
CAT got your heart
Any giant bulldozer either by Caterpillar or Komatsu. Maybe even in killdozer add on pack! But seriously, they have serious power.
From monstrodiavel