What Might Be Causing Your Low Engine Oil Pressure, And What Fixes We'd Be Trying First

It won't end well if you persistently run an engine with low oil pressure. When the oil light turns on, the best thing to do is to stop driving and turn off the engine immediately. Low oil pressure can be caused by many factors, so it's better to pull over and check a few things before making your next move. The normal oil pressure should be between 25 and 65 psi (depending on the vehicle and the type of engine), but that's hard to figure out in modern vehicles that have no oil pressure gauges.

With that in mind, the first thing to inspect is the actual oil level inside the engine. Even if you've been keeping up with regular oil changes, the engine can still lose oil via evaporation or leaks from worn seals, gaskets, or aging oil plugs. Open the hood, pull out the dipstick (if equipped), and check to see whether the oil level falls between the low (L) and high (H) markings. If the level is low, adding more oil will typically solve the problem and turn off the warning light.

As a precaution, make sure you're using the right type of oil with the recommended viscosity. Thinner oil is generally recommended for most modern engines, but using oil that is either too thin (lower viscosity) or too thick (higher viscosity) can trigger the oil warning light in some vehicles. Moreover, a clogged oil filter can also lead to low oil pressure readings, which is one of the reasons why you should never reuse an oil filter.