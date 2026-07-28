Why Formula 1 Bans Beryllium And Other Exotic Metals From Racing Engines

The banning of beryllium from Formula 1 in 1999 hardly raised the same shock as other high-profile rule changes of the era. No front-page controversies, no driver complaints. Just a regulatory change that quietly cost McLaren years of top-shelf engine performance fresh off of two drivers championships.

Beryllium sits near the top of the periodic table and carries a set of mechanical properties that make it extraordinary as an engineering material. Being significantly lighter than aluminum yet considerably stiffer makes it ideal for applications across the power train. And its elastic properties let components flex and return to their original shape under higher mechanical stress and more extreme temperatures than conventional materials could manage.

Beryllium or beryllium-aluminum alloys were used primarily in pistons and cylinder liners. The material's elastic behavior let Mercedes — McLaren's engine manufacturer from 1995 onward — run a longer piston stroke and reach comparable speeds to Ferrari despite producing less power. Long before his underdog 2009 tale, Ross Brawn — then Ferrari's technical director — identified the discrepancy without fully understanding its cause. Mercedes was reaching the same rpm as Ferrari with a longer stroke, something that shouldn't have been conventionally achievable.

But this achievement came with a huge problem. The World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies beryllium as a Group 1 carcinogen, placing it alongside asbestos, silica dust, and cadmium as a high hazard. The condition associated with beryllium exposure is called Chronic Beryllium Disease (CBD), or berylliosis. It affects the lungs, causing granulomas, fibrosis, and progressive respiratory failure. Critically, no confirmed safe exposure threshold has been established below which it cannot occur.