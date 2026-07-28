Why Do Some Ray-Bans Say 'Not Suitable For Driving?'

You might think that all sunglasses are sunglasses, and you don't need to know anything about them beyond whether they're comfortable. But a fresh pair of Ray-Bans can carry a variety of properties, and choosing the right ones, particularly for driving, can make all the difference. You should care what coatings your glasses have, and what color and grade of tint the lenses have. The shape of your frames matters, too. And what about smart glasses?

Sunglasses are like window tint. If you wear a pair of Ray-Bans tinted too dark, it could impair your ability to see details outside your car that could prevent a crash. This is particularly true if your car's windows are already tinted, as tint effect is additive. There are five categories of light transmission tint, from 0 to 4, each allowing less light than the one before. The darkest, category 4, allows just 3% to 8% of light through. Lenses in this category are illegal for driving, and should come with a "not suitable for driving and road use" label. And categories 1 to 3, allowing 8% to 80% of light to reach your eyes, are not appropriate for driving at night. This isn't exclusive to Ray-Ban, of course. All sunglasses tinted to this level are legally required to be labeled.

Polarized Ray-Bans (and other sunglasses) have a special coating designed to block out horizontal glare, making colors and details appear sharper than traditional sunglasses. It's typically a good idea to wear polarized sunglasses while driving, but keep in mind that they aren't always conducive to working well with your car's many screens and digital displays. If you have a car with a lot of information provided by screens instead of analog displays, you may want to avoid them.