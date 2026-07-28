Here's How F1 Drivers Train To Handle G-Forces At High Speed

Sitting in a racing car for two hours may not sound physically demanding. But it is for the cutting edge of motorsport. Formula 1 drivers sustain heart rates above 170 beats per minute for the duration of a race, lose up to nearly 9 pounds of body weight from sweating during a single event, and experience forces on their bodies that exceed what astronauts feel during a rocket launch. The training required to handle all of this is considerably more specific — and more extreme — than most people realize.

Under heavy braking, an F1 driver can apply around 353 pounds of force to the brake pedal while simultaneously experiencing upward of 6g on their body. Besides being one of the tracks that only hosted a single F1 race, the Tuscan GP in 2020 saw Lewis Hamilton hit a max of 5.6g through Turn 7 — comparable to the peak forces sustained during a rocket launch. At those levels, an untrained body would struggle to hold its own head steady, let alone drive at 200+ mph while processing radio information and planning overtakes.

The biggest single force is felt on the neck, which is why most F1 drivers' fitness routines highlight neck training. The current F1 Champion Lando Norris exercises his neck at least five times a week, according to his trainer John Malvern. If a driver can't hold their head steady enough to see exactly where they're going, they lose valuable time each lap. Besides neck training, driver regimens include core-strengthening exercises, cognitive conditioning, and lots of cardio.