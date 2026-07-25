Do Independent Shops Have The Same Vehicle Data Access As Dealerships? It's Complicated
Modern cars are highly complex, extremely digital objects. So much so that even simple repairs often need special data and tools that independent mechanics are currently having trouble accessing. It's a big issue known as "right to repair," and it goes beyond automobiles, as a similar fight is also going on concerning consumer electronics such as the phone you're probably reading this on.
Speaking to Fox 8 Live, an independent auto mechanic of 30 years in Maryland said working on cars today is "totally different" than it used to be and that even something as simple as resetting a maintenance light often requires special, professional tools. Do independent shops have those tools?
The answer to that question likely varies depending on the shop and tool we're talking about, but "yes, but with limits" seems to be the honest verdict. Sometimes those limits exist as, well, limits, and sometimes they exist as paywalls that are simply too high for smaller operators to get over.
An ongoing fight
Automakers argue that limiting access to repair tools helps maintain product quality and reputation, even invoking "copyright infringement" and citing consumer safety concerns as reasons to keep control of your car's repairs. But it doesn't take a genius to also work out that automakers limiting access to their vehicles essentially forces (or, at least, strongly encourages) owners to get their cars serviced and fixed at a dealership service center, which is a huge revenue stream. According to a 2024 Consumer Reports member survey, independent repair shops came out on top in terms of overall customer satisfaction (a sentiment that took lower prices into account).
If you're wondering, "Why hasn't the government done anything about this?" well, the truth is that they already have. Back in 2014, the companies and people who build and repair cars came to a national memorandum of understanding to work together to preserve the consumers' collective right to repair based on a Massachusetts law. But since then, cars have become even more connected, and automakers sneakily found a workaround in the fact that that old agreement didn't say anything about your car's "telematics."
A new Repair Act aims to legally democratize the data that's required to work on modern cars, but an amended (read: nerfed) version of this was approved by the House Energy and Commerce Committee back in May. It essentially writes into federal law that old 2014 agreement, but crucially and conspicuously removes the telematics provisions, which means it doesn't really help at all. See? I told you it was complicated.