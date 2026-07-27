At What Age Is It Safe To Get Your Kid An Electric Bicycle? Here's What Experts Recommend

So you grew up on a bicycle, and you loved the freedom it gave you through your teen years. Now you've got kids of your own, and they're clamoring for their own two-wheeled conveyance — but with the prevalence of e-bikes, you might be wondering whether your kiddo should have one of those instead of a boring old acoustic bicycle. Well, experts say you might want to wait.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says kids under age 9 shouldn't ride motorized bikes at all, while kids from ages 9 to 12 can handle bikes that don't go faster than 10 miles per hour. New York City is even stricter, saying e-bikes can only be ridden by riders age 16 or over (though the city doesn't have a separate section for e-bikes under 10 mph). Those are the expert takes, but experts are only focused on safety. There's another angle worth considering: What are the cool kids doing?