Chevy SS, Daihatsu Mira Walkthrough, Honda Civic Ute: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Welcome, one and all, to the greatest show on — well, on a Friday on Jalopnik, at least. We're back with another installment of the week's greatest Facebook Marketplace finds, and there are some true gems in that haystack of AI slop and scam garbage. Super sedans, drift Nissans, we've even got Goku in here. You want to see a Civic ute with some sort of hydraulic opening mechanism in the bed? Well, that's an incredibly specific ask, but boy do I have the car for you.

Of course, why skip to just one listing when you could look at them all? Why rush, when you could take your time and smell the roses? It's Friday, it's not like you're actually planning on working anyway. Kick your feet up in that cubicle, hover your cursor over Excel in the taskbar in case your boss walks by, and dive into this week's Dopest Cars.