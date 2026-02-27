Chevy SS, Daihatsu Mira Walkthrough, Honda Civic Ute: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Welcome, one and all, to the greatest show on — well, on a Friday on Jalopnik, at least. We're back with another installment of the week's greatest Facebook Marketplace finds, and there are some true gems in that haystack of AI slop and scam garbage. Super sedans, drift Nissans, we've even got Goku in here. You want to see a Civic ute with some sort of hydraulic opening mechanism in the bed? Well, that's an incredibly specific ask, but boy do I have the car for you.
Of course, why skip to just one listing when you could look at them all? Why rush, when you could take your time and smell the roses? It's Friday, it's not like you're actually planning on working anyway. Kick your feet up in that cubicle, hover your cursor over Excel in the taskbar in case your boss walks by, and dive into this week's Dopest Cars.
2016 Chevrolet SS - $45,000
Normally I wouldn't put a $45,000 Chevrolet SS in Dopest, simply because it doesn't seem like all that great a price. But this one's got low mileage and some weirdly specific rules about how the sales transaction is allowed to go down, which makes me think it was owned by a meticulous individual. The engine bay looks clean, the wheels look uncurbed, and the steering wheel looks straight off a Chevy Malibu.
It's interesting how steady the price of the Chevy SS has stayed. They were expensive at first, then dipped in value, and then since the car's discontinuation prices have just stayed flat. Sure, we've seen inflation since then that's functionally dropped their worth, but the numbers themselves are unchanged. If you want to squirrel your money away in assets in advance of a market crash, maybe just buy a fleet of Chevy SSes.
1952 Crosley CD - $4,000
2009 Nissan 370Z - $12,000
I'm so used to seeing 350Z/370Zs with no front bumper, drift missiles that have lost all their bodywork to various walls, that I'm starting to think they look better that way. This one kind of evokes the old S30 Zs, doesn't it? With the big front opening like that? Maybe I just love beat up drift cars too much, but I'm kind of into this look.
This particular Z is, of course, not as beat-up a drift car as the photo would make you think. It does include a front bumper, and there are even photos of it attached to the car — photos that, I think, prove my point that the Z looks better without. It could use some wheels that store their offset in the spokes rather than the rim, though. These deep-dish wheels just look a bit weird, and like they're waiting to be filled with brake dust.
2004 Nissan Sentra - $1,000
Should you buy this Sentra? No, not unless you desperately need enclosed transportation and have only $1,000 to spend. You should, however, learn from what it can teach you. This Sentra has lessons for those with eyes to see. Look at the headlights, the side decals, the floor mats, the covers on the seats and steering wheel. This Sentra doesn't appear to be an SE-R, but it's telling you that that doesn't matter — you can modify your car how you like, no matter where it falls on the manufacturer's performance ladder.
The other lesson this Sentra wants to impart is that Goku makes everything better. My first thought was that this was his Super Saiyan 1 form, based on the hair, but after looking at it for the time it took to write this slide I'm thinking it might be Super Saiyan Blue. I don't think it's Goku Black in Super Saiyan Rosé, without the earring, but I've been wrong before.
1997 Daihatsu Mira Walkthrough - $6,500
TOAST-R! Look at this little guy! I want to imagine a world where "The Fast And The Furious" was made in Japan, rather than in California, and Brian slings parts for Harry in this rather than a Ford Lightning. Wouldn't that be a nice world to live in? One where this Richard Scarry-ass vehicle got its shot on the silver screen?
For just $6,500, this Daihatsu is both incredibly practical and incredibly impractical for the price. On the one hand, where are you going to get more van for less cash? On the other, where are you going to get parts to fix this thing when something breaks? Could you ever press such a vehicle into regular fleet service, knowing repairs are an ocean away? I think you not only can, but you should. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that if your business is in any way tied to automotive enthusiasm, you have a moral obligation to run parts around in this Mira.
2016 Ford Fiesta ST - $12,000
Last time, we looked at how cheap Fiesta STs are getting. Today, we can look at how much you can get when you spend a little bit more. This Fiesta ST is asking $12,000, and for that you get a wealth of track-ready mods. They include, deep breath:
- Fender flares
- Hatch mount wing
- Front splitter
- Canards
- Window vents
- Front and rear crash bars
- Hood vents
- Hood pins
- Hella horns
- Underglow
- Wheels
- Tires
- BC Racing coilovers
- Eibach sway bars
- Tubular control arms
- Whiteline sway bar links
- Ball joints and tie rod ends
- Chassis bracing
- Wilwood six-pot front BBK
- Stoptech drilled and slotted rotors
- Steel braided brake lines
- Mishimoto intercooler, radiator, coolant overflow tank, oil catch can, and thermostat
- Turbosmart BOV and wastegate
- 2J Racing intake
- Side-dump exhaust
- Custom tune with Cobb Accessport
- Four-point roll bar
- Rear seat delete
- Corbeau seats and harnesses
- Sparco steering wheel with NRG quick release
- Track shifter
That's either a serious track build, or someone let loose on a parts site with Daddy's credit card and the "Forza Horizon" mindset of "more parts equals more better." Either way, it's probably a blast to drive.
1977 Mercury Comet - $1,800
I may not be the biggest muscle car fan on Jalopnik, but I do deeply love a '60s or '70s American car that's been beat to hell. You show me yet another pristine garage-kept Hemi Cuda and I'll show you my eyelids as I fall asleep, but you show me a Cuda that's been thrashed within an inch of its life and beaten back into shape and I'll show you my wallet as I frantically search for cash.
This Mercury Comet is perfectly wrecked. It looks like it was originally yellow, but it's now largely a mix of primer and rust... and green, because the hood seems to be from another car entirely. The engine looks clean, though, and that's all that matters. And the transmission, I guess, since that's entirely broken, but I have full and complete faith that you can swap a new one in.
1965 Dodge Travco - $9,999
My roommates have been talking about moving out of Brooklyn, which means my personal Facebook Marketplace browsing has involved a lot of apartment hunting. Zuck's algorithm seems to have blended that in with the car browsing, because I'm getting vanlife builds and sketchy RVs by the dozen. This Travco, though, is something else entirely. It actually looks good, pending a few minor repairs.
This Dodge is gorgeous on the outside, with teal-and-off-white paint that's so perfectly of its era and massive front and rear bumpers begging to be removed. On the inside, though, it's a bit of a fixer-upper — both in that the home parts of it need updating, and that the mechanical components of the car part seem to only sort of work. It sounds like it runs, but the seller's not incredibly confident. Still, for 10 grand, where else are you going to find a home this pretty?
1971 Harley-Davidson Sprint - $4,000
Harley-Davidson is reportedly bringing back the Sprint, which is an interesting choice because the prior model wasn't exactly beloved. This old Sprint was a rebadged Aermacchi, an Italian two-stroke dual-sport that Harley brought in and slapped its name on just to have something cheap in showrooms. The AMF years were weird for Harley, and the Sprint is an example of that. It's so far outside of Milwaukee's wheelhouse, it's surprising that the company is willing to bring the name back at all.
Still, it's a nice-looking bike. I'm a sucker for anything with moto bars like that, and this Sprint wears them well. Add in the blacked-out look and the vintage Harley graphics on the tank, and this bike starts to look good enough that you almost forget it's a 55-year-old Italian two-stroke. Almost. If the new Sprint can look half as good as this one, maybe borrow some off-road prowess from the Pan America, Harley might have something truly interesting on its hands.
2003 Honda Civic ute - $6,000
I've long said that converting a car into a ute is a cheat code for getting featured in Dopest Cars, and I'm not going back on that now. This Honda Civic is a masterpiece. It's got a spoiler, it's got a manual transmission, its front H badge has been replaced with a bullseye for some reason. I love it so much, and the owner clearly does too given how clean it is.
The owner does not, though, like writing. The ad in its entirety reads: "5 speed, runs good." No info on the ute conversion, not a word about what seems to be a hydraulic system for lifting the tonneau cover, nothing. I get that we're not all writers, but if you're selling a highly-modified car you might want to put a little more effort than this in. Still, the car speaks for itself — utes are universally great, and this is a great ute.