Faraday Future Is Somehow Still Alive And Testing The FX Super One, And I'm Scared

Almost exactly a year ago, I attended what will probably always be the funniest, worst, most surreal press event I've ever been to: the reveal of the Faraday Future FX Super One minivan. After an hour of interminable presentations about AI technology and other nonsense, some of which was with Justin Bell and Paul Walker's brother at the mic, they wheeled out a rebadged Chinese van with a giant screen on the front to display an AI assistant that spoke to the audience. It was a disaster.

Faraday Future is apparently importing all of the components of the Wey Gaoshan — a third-rate van made by Great Wall Motor in China — and then assembling the vans here in California before allegedly selling them to real customers. Aside from that screen on the front, different badges and some stickers on the taillights, the FX Super One is identical to the Gaoshan. The company said the F.A.C.E. screen is "a window [for the Vehicle Embodied Agent] to perceive, interpret and communicate with the outside world," and that wasn't even close to the weirdest thing they said.

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You would think that Faraday Future would have completely flamed out by now, but somehow the automaker is still alive and kicking. The company will take your pre-order dollars for its van (and for the FF91, which is apparently still a thing), though it has been delayed because FF is switching it to an 800-volt architecture, and also because it doesn't have the necessary funding. No biggie. As with any completely normal and real company, Faraday Future has been showing off so many robots it promises will be built. But don't worry, it's still focused on the van! A few weeks ago, Faraday patented a range-extender system for the FX Super One, and it is rigorously testing the van in California.

I know this first-hand because today, not only did I see a manufacturer-plated FX Super One parked in West Hollywood, I saw the same van again just forty minutes later, this time even closer to my home. Mom, can you pick me up? I'm scared.