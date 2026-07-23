Electrician Fired From Ford For 'Stealing' $1.95 Cookie Now Wants To Sue

A longtime Ford plant worker fired after being wrongfully accused of stealing now sounds like he wants to sue. Earlier this month, we reported on the case of Kurt Kromm, a diabetic electrician who was let go from Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant after the company wrongfully accused him of stealing a $1.95 chocolate chip cookie from the canteen. That story ended with Ford confirming that the cookie was actually paid for and offering Kromm's job back, but only after Kromm had already found a new, better paying job. Now, though, Kromm has lawyered up, specifically with counsel that specializes in defamation claims.

From Shifting Gears' Phoebe Wall Howard, who broke the original story, Kromm's attorney wrote, "The accusations of theft made against [Kromm] were absolutely false. The proof of his innocence was available to or in the possession of both Aramark and Ford from the very start. Mr. Kromm paid, but he was nevertheless labeled a thief and removed from the plant he devoted 11 years of his career to. The way Aramark and Ford handled this situation was unacceptable, and the facts of this case give rise to substantial legal claims that Mr. Kromm intends to pursue to the fullest extent of the law."