Year-Long Customer Satisfaction Survey Result: Buick Blows, Ram Rallies, Toyota Tops

Given their popularity, it might be a surprise to find the ASCI, or American Customer Satisfaction Index, found GM's entire brand range to have underperformed quite significantly in its 2026 survey. Compared to last year, Cadillac's score went from 81 to 69 (a 15% drop), GMC dropped 6% (81 to 76), and Chevrolet dropped 5%, going from 79 to 75. However, Buick saw the most dramatic fall in customer satisfaction scores, going from 81 to 68 — a 16% year-over-year drop. ASCI cites tariffs and a lack of EVs as possible reasons.

Leading the mass-market pack is Toyota with a score of 83, while Subaru trails second despite its score dropping 5% from last year. Honda, Hyundai, and Kia round out the top five (in that order), while Ford, Mazda, and Nissan complete the midfield.

Although much of Stellantis is still at the bottom, just like in 2025, some of its portfolio brands have seen improvements, with Ram posting the largest y-o-y gain of 7% across all brands in the survey, going from 69 to 74. And Jeep, despite selling one of the least satisfying SUVs in 2026, has seen a 3% improvement in its score versus 2025. While Dodge's score of 72 remains unchanged, the same can't be said about Chrysler, which, with a 3% drop (from 69 to 67), happens to be the worst-performing among all mass-market car brands.

Mercedes-Benz tops the luxury rankings. However, except Audi and BMW, all luxury marques have seen their scores go down compared to 2025, with Cadillac taking the biggest hit, followed by Lexus. Interestingly, because customer experience (CX) benchmarks — including dependability, resale value, gas mileage, and other metrics — showed no y-o-y improvement across the luxury landscape, the segment's overall score seems to have converged with that of the mass-market's, according to ASCI.