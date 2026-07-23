If You Could Magically Add A Button To Your Car, What Would You Want It To Do?

As car enthusiasts, we have a special connection with our cars — nothing creepy, our cars just play a bigger role in our lives than the average normie's car does in theirs. That doesn't necessarily mean we all think our respective cars are perfect, though. We know that, as the great Rolling Stones once said, you can't always get what you want, and though we may love our cars dearly, that doesn't mean we wouldn't change a few things if we were suddenly handed a magic wand.

As it turns out, I will be playing the role of fairy godmother today, and I am handing you an imaginary magic wand that will allow you to magically add one button to your car. What will you make the button do? That's right, we're getting imaginative up in here today. Flex your thinking muscles and share your answer in the comments section down below.