University Of Tennessee Gets Major Funding To Make Car Parts Out Of Grass

The project is known as the BRIDGES Engine, an acronym for "Biobased Rural Innovation for Domestic Growth and Economic Security," according to its website. The idea is to have underutilized farmers across the southeast, mainly in Tennessee and Alabama, grow specific grasses useful for making bioplastics, like miscanthus and switchgrass. South Dakota State University has already made bioplastic films for farming from switchgrass, according to the ReSoil Foundation. While these remained within the farming industry, the BRIDGES Engine intends to pursue wider applications, from automotive to construction and packing materials.

The project stands to make a great deal of money if its efforts are successful. In addition to the NSF grant, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has added a $10 million grant from the Federal Innovation Grant Matching Fund. It's also earning some funding from a five-year, $20 million investment from UT and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. If all goes according to plan, new research and development, as well as production facilities, are expected to bring over $2 billion in investment to the region, plus more than 10,000 jobs.

Rather than paying farmers not to grow, or to grow corn for ethanol instead of food, this could enable southeastern farmers to make an honest living and earn tens of millions of dollars in the process. The bioplastics produced would be better for the environment, and there would be no random illegal tariffs because they're made in the USA. We have yet to see if everything will go according to plan, but if it does, there could be a lot of winners and few losers, if any.