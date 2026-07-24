Wildfire Smoke Can Be Surprisingly Harmful To Your Car And Insurance May Not Cover The Damage

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has been blowing into many parts of the U.S., creating orange, hazy, Blade Runner-like skies, and some truly terrible air quality levels that can make merely going outside about as bad for you as smoking cigarettes. It turns out that wildfire smoke isn't great for your car either, and not all insurance policies or warranties cover the lasting damage.

A gas-powered car's engine has a respiratory system a lot like the human body's in that it needs fresh air to run optimally. Particles in wildfire smoke clog both your engine intake filter and cabin air filter more quickly, potentially causing decreased engine and air conditioning performance. To carry the cigarette analogy forward, anybody who's ever been in a car that's been smoked in can imagine how enough exposure to wildfire residue can pretty permanently alter how your cabin smells. Get close enough to the actual wildfires and the debris might be heavy enough to overheat sensors and trigger a check engine light.

This next one isn't quite as crucial to the comfort and functionality of a vehicle, but wildfire ash can also be abrasive and perhaps even contain acidic compounds, which isn't great for your paint. Try to wipe it off without a proper wash first, and those particles can act like sandpaper, creating scratches and swirl marks.