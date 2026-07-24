Wildfire Smoke Can Be Surprisingly Harmful To Your Car And Insurance May Not Cover The Damage
Smoke from Canadian wildfires has been blowing into many parts of the U.S., creating orange, hazy, Blade Runner-like skies, and some truly terrible air quality levels that can make merely going outside about as bad for you as smoking cigarettes. It turns out that wildfire smoke isn't great for your car either, and not all insurance policies or warranties cover the lasting damage.
A gas-powered car's engine has a respiratory system a lot like the human body's in that it needs fresh air to run optimally. Particles in wildfire smoke clog both your engine intake filter and cabin air filter more quickly, potentially causing decreased engine and air conditioning performance. To carry the cigarette analogy forward, anybody who's ever been in a car that's been smoked in can imagine how enough exposure to wildfire residue can pretty permanently alter how your cabin smells. Get close enough to the actual wildfires and the debris might be heavy enough to overheat sensors and trigger a check engine light.
This next one isn't quite as crucial to the comfort and functionality of a vehicle, but wildfire ash can also be abrasive and perhaps even contain acidic compounds, which isn't great for your paint. Try to wipe it off without a proper wash first, and those particles can act like sandpaper, creating scratches and swirl marks.
Coverage varies
According to USA Today, basic liability and collision car insurance does not cover fire, smoke, or ash damage, whereas comprehensive policies often do — although I'd personally recommend checking the fine print of your specific policy to see what's included.
Generally, comprehensive insurance covers damage caused by soot, ash, or smoke, melted car parts, broken glass, and professional cleaning/interior remediation. Things not typically covered include air filter replacement, routine or preventative maintenance, or smoke/fire-induced corrosion or mechanical failures. Don't get your hopes up about the car's warranty covering that last one, either, because those are usually reserved for issues caused by manufacturer defects, not natural disasters.
The best thing you can do for your car in the midst of wildfire smoke, then, is to check your filters (both intake and cabin air) regularly and replace them earlier if needed. To protect your interior and your own lungs, keep windows closed and use the HVAC system's recirculation mode (that's the little car symbol with a U-shaped arrow completely inside it). Don't try to dry-wipe any ash particles off of the outside of your car if you can help it. And, like it is with most things in life, don't assume insurance or the warranty will be around to help out.