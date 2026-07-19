Wild Video Shows CN Rail Freight Train 'Encased In Flames' By Canadian Wildfires

A CN Rail crew found themselves in the hot seat, literally. This week at least 134 wildfires have been burning across northwest Ontario. This train found itself briefly surrounded by one of those first while stopped on the tracks, reports CBC News, capturing dramatic video of the incident. The train appears to be stopped to allow an oncoming train to pass, which it does toward the end of the video. Meanwhile, flames surround the left side of the locomotive.

"This could potentially overtake us here. This has gotten a little scary," says the crew member recording the video in the understatement of the century. As the fire moves around the front of the train, he makes a radio call saying, "OK, y'all need to hurry up here, like, seriously. We're encased in flames now." Fortunately, the fire moves quickly and barely touches the locomotive, whose body and air conditioning save the crew's lives. The short oncoming train passes, and the video ends presumably as the crew makes their escape.