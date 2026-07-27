What Not To Say At The Dealership When Negotiating A Car's Price

Some people hate negotiating. Car dealers know this, which is why some capitalize on it by branding their businesses as "no haggle" dealerships and act like they're doing you a favor by eliminating negotiation. What they really mean by doing that is, "You'll pay what we tell you to pay, and you'll like it." But you need not fear the haggle. Many dealerships expect you to negotiate, and are generally happy to do it with you. Done right, it can be a perfectly polite and civil conversation, even if you don't eventually agree on a price. But the secret to negotiating a deal that's good for you is not to give away leverage. Unfortunately, a lot of car shoppers do just that with certain things they say.

Some of the things you want to avoid doing early in the negotiation include telling the salesperson how much you can afford to pay monthly or that you already have your own financing. Have you saved enough to pay in cash? Great! Just don't let the dealer know that right away. You also don't want the dealer to know if you're desperate to get a car. Additionally, don't act too excited if you see the exact car you want. And don't reveal your trade-in until the end of the negotiation.