5 British Car Brands You've Probably Never Seen On American Highways

The Brits have it going on when it comes to building high-end automobiles with character, and several of their brands have been popular here in the States. They gave us Land Rover, MINI, Aston Martin, Bentley, McLaren, and Jaguar, just to name a few. Each of those brands has its own personality, and while you may not see all of them every day on the road, odds are you've passed by each of them from time to time.

But there are several brands from the U.K. you may never have seen on an American highway. That includes Vauxhall, which started well over a century ago and is still making cars today. Morgan produces incredibly attractive 1940s-style roadsters that are sure to turn heads. Peel is credited for the smallest production car to date. Briggs Automotive Company makes amazing custom-built one-seater supercars. And Marcos is famous for making its past models with wooden chassis.

We're not saying it's impossible to see any of these cars on U.S. roads. But most of these brands have low-volume or custom manufacturing. So, in most parts of the States, it's rare to come across one of these vehicles in person. And if you're interested, we explore other U.K. brands in our post about rare British cars with killer good looks.