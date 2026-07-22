These Musicians Should Make EV Sounds, According To Our Readers
Too often, we're stuck with EV sounds that are truly garbage. Once in a while though, an automaker gets it right, and that's usually because the company reached out to an actual musician to make something good. Turns out, people who are good at making sounds your ears like are also good at making sounds your ears will like in a slightly different context. Who would've thought?
That's why, earlier this week, I asked you all for the musicians you think should make EV sounds. BMW has Hans Zimmer on lock already, and Bentley's gone with something more orchestral, but that leaves thousands of artists out there ready and able to make the sound of your next car. Do you want esteemed film composers making tracks for your Solterra, or industrial musicians composing music for your Ioniq 5 N? Today, we're looking through your answers to find out. Let's get into the musicians you'd love to hear on every drive in your shiny new EV.
Trent Reznor
Trent Reznor, no one makes aggressive electronic music like he does. The last tron movie was real bad, but the soundtrack was awesome
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
I genuinely almost picked Trent myself, but I didn't want to take such an objectively correct answer from people.
Speed-dependent music
I'd like my EV to have a speed-dependent sound track... like playing the Jaws theme at low, parking lot speeds and then transitioning to Ride of the Valkyries at highway velocity.
Submitted by: BuddyS
Iggy Pop
Iggy Pop. I want the drum setup for Lust for Life as my personal theme song.
No vocals, just driving rhythm!
Submitted by: jrhmobile
If there's one thing I always want on my mind when I'm driving, it's heroin.
John 5
With Trent Reznor already being suggested – and honestly it's the only correct answer – for the sake of variety I'll toss John5 into the ring. He was Marilyn Manson's guitar player and was a huge part of creating the industrial metal genre. Plus, he's great at country picking, car chase music.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Tim Sult
Tim Sult of Clutch.
1. Car related band name? Check.
2. Awesome musician that has a unique sound? Check.
3. Frequent use of the wah pedal that would sound cool coming from an EV? CHECK!
Submitted by: PontiacAttack
I can't say this is my speed, but I do really like the idea of getting some wah in there.
The Dead Milkmen
How about The Dead Milkmen for the next resurrected Camaro?
Submitted by: Anonymous Person
Brian Eno
Brian Eno. From his "Music for Airports" period- calm, soothing, yet not background music- it gets your attention without yelling. It was written as music for people in transit, between things, going towards things, away from things. It's beautiful.
We've got enough aggro bullsh*t surrounding us today. Bring the calm.
Submitted by: Buckfiddious
Honestly, you could pull some of the stems from this record and use them as EV noise as-is. Just modulate volume with accelerator pedal input.
Buckethead
Buckethead: If you've ever seen him in concert, then you know why. He will play nonstop for an hour and a half with no pause between songs. So the sound will be continuous with the songs changing fluidly every few minutes.
Submitted by: Cone Bunny
God, I haven't thought about Buckethead in years. Is he still alive? Is he canceled? I will not be Googling either of these.
Angine de Poitrine
The current internet darlings, Angine de Poitrine would get people driving a lot faster.
That or Ministry, Jesus Built My Hotrod.
I feel a heart attack coming from both bands.
Submitted by: Singletrack
I would genuinely love an Angine de Poitrine soundtrack in my next car.
Daft Punk
Daft Punk because why not?
Submitted by: HiVuhltage