These Musicians Should Make EV Sounds, According To Our Readers

Too often, we're stuck with EV sounds that are truly garbage. Once in a while though, an automaker gets it right, and that's usually because the company reached out to an actual musician to make something good. Turns out, people who are good at making sounds your ears like are also good at making sounds your ears will like in a slightly different context. Who would've thought?

That's why, earlier this week, I asked you all for the musicians you think should make EV sounds. BMW has Hans Zimmer on lock already, and Bentley's gone with something more orchestral, but that leaves thousands of artists out there ready and able to make the sound of your next car. Do you want esteemed film composers making tracks for your Solterra, or industrial musicians composing music for your Ioniq 5 N? Today, we're looking through your answers to find out. Let's get into the musicians you'd love to hear on every drive in your shiny new EV.