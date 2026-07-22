These Musicians Should Make EV Sounds, According To Our Readers

By Amber DaSilva
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Noize perform at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Too often, we're stuck with EV sounds that are truly garbage. Once in a while though, an automaker gets it right, and that's usually because the company reached out to an actual musician to make something good. Turns out, people who are good at making sounds your ears like are also good at making sounds your ears will like in a slightly different context. Who would've thought?

That's why, earlier this week, I asked you all for the musicians you think should make EV sounds. BMW has Hans Zimmer on lock already, and Bentley's gone with something more orchestral, but that leaves thousands of artists out there ready and able to make the sound of your next car. Do you want esteemed film composers making tracks for your Solterra, or industrial musicians composing music for your Ioniq 5 N? Today, we're looking through your answers to find out. Let's get into the musicians you'd love to hear on every drive in your shiny new EV. 

Trent Reznor

Trent Reznor, no one makes aggressive electronic music like he does. The last tron movie was real bad, but the soundtrack was awesome

Submitted by: JaredOfLondon

I genuinely almost picked Trent myself, but I didn't want to take such an objectively correct answer from people. 

Speed-dependent music

I'd like my EV to have a speed-dependent sound track... like playing the Jaws theme at low, parking lot speeds and then transitioning to Ride of the Valkyries at highway velocity.

Submitted by: BuddyS

Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop. I want the drum setup for Lust for Life as my personal theme song.

No vocals, just driving rhythm!

Submitted by: jrhmobile

If there's one thing I always want on my mind when I'm driving, it's heroin. 

John 5

With Trent Reznor already being suggested – and honestly it's the only correct answer – for the sake of variety I'll toss John5 into the ring. He was Marilyn Manson's guitar player and was a huge part of creating the industrial metal genre. Plus, he's great at country picking, car chase music. 

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

Tim Sult

Tim Sult of Clutch.

1. Car related band name? Check.

2. Awesome musician that has a unique sound? Check.

3. Frequent use of the wah pedal that would sound cool coming from an EV? CHECK!

Submitted by: PontiacAttack

I can't say this is my speed, but I do really like the idea of getting some wah in there. 

The Dead Milkmen

How about The Dead Milkmen for the next resurrected Camaro?

Submitted by: Anonymous Person

Brian Eno

Brian Eno. From his "Music for Airports" period- calm, soothing, yet not background music- it gets your attention without yelling. It was written as music for people in transit, between things, going towards things, away from things. It's beautiful.

We've got enough aggro bullsh*t surrounding us today. Bring the calm. 

Submitted by: Buckfiddious

Honestly, you could pull some of the stems from this record and use them as EV noise as-is. Just modulate volume with accelerator pedal input.

Buckethead

Buckethead: If you've ever seen him in concert, then you know why. He will play nonstop for an hour and a half with no pause between songs. So the sound will be continuous with the songs changing fluidly every few minutes.

Submitted by: Cone Bunny

God, I haven't thought about Buckethead in years. Is he still alive? Is he canceled? I will not be Googling either of these.

Angine de Poitrine

The current internet darlings, Angine de Poitrine would get people driving a lot faster.

That or Ministry, Jesus Built My Hotrod.

I feel a heart attack coming from both bands.

Submitted by: Singletrack

I would genuinely love an Angine de Poitrine soundtrack in my next car. 

Daft Punk

Daft Punk because why not?

Submitted by: HiVuhltage

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