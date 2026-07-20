Which Musician Should Make EV Sounds?

EV sounds are by and large dumb and bad, but that's not a universal rule. BMW worked with Hans Zimmer to score its EVs, while Bentley is doing something fully orchestral for the upcoming Torcal. The key to a good EV tone seems to be getting musical with it, but musical in what way? Today, we're going to figure it out by getting your take: Which musician would make the best EV sounds?

If the automaker of your dreams were to pair up with an artist to make their newest EV tone, who should they link up with? This can be any musician, living or dead, solo artist or band, but I'd really prefer if it were someone I could find on YouTube so I can judge how right or wrong you are. Would you like your electric car to sound like Henrix's national anthem, or Spor's fast-paced beats? Now's the time to say.