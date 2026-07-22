Why Semi Trucks Need Different Types Of Tires For Each Position

The differences between tires for cars and semi trucks go beyond size, construction, and load capacity. Car owners have it easier since sedans, crossovers, and pickup trucks don't need specialized sets of tires for steering duties and power delivery. Meanwhile, tire blowouts are among the top causes of fatal semi truck crashes, and an optimal tire setup is a non-negotiable on a 70,000-pound long-haul machine. That's why, unlike modern cars that require sets of all-season, high-performance, or summer tires in dry weather and all-weather, all-terrain, or snow tires in winter at all four positions, semi trucks need custom tires for the front, middle, and rear, and each is specifically made for the job at hand.

The tires on a semi truck will differ depending on where on the truck they are installed. Steer tires are for the front axle and are technically the most important of the three. They sit under the weight of the engine and the cab, so they have to be strong, durable, and offer tons of grip to steer a 40-ton truck without fuss. Drive tires are installed on the driven axle, and they sit where the trailer meets the rear of the truck. With that, these tires need to offer superior all-weather traction to push the truck forward, and they tend to wear out the quickest because of that.

Last but not least are trailer tires. They're not for steering or driving the truck, but they carry a brunt of the load and bear the most punishment from curb damage, like how ST tires differ from standard car tires. They need to be strong to support heavy loads, yet roll with less resistance to help improve fuel economy. Each tire is built differently using bespoke tread compounds, custom tread designs, and unique sidewall constructions. Who would have thought that semi truck tires are that complicated?