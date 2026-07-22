Why Severe Highway Crashes Can Lead To Devastating Secondary Accidents

A secondary crash is one where, say, you get rear-ended in stop-and-go-traffic on the highway. That causes your car to be pushed into the adjacent lane, where traffic is moving faster. Then, someone barrels into the side of your car, because you were shoved into that lane. Yep, that would be very bad.

A secondary crash can also be caused by someone not obeying the move-over law, meaning, a crash has already taken place, the cars are already off on the shoulder, and EMS or a tow-truck is attending to that accident. The secondary crash is a driver barreling into a person attending to those folks. This is also terrible and means the towing industry is one of the deadliest forms of employment in the country.

Fortunately, most secondary accidents, according to a 2023 Federal Highway Administration study, are non-fatal. The administration examined 5,461,044 primary crashes across 10 states. It sorted through all of those accidents, then checked where the states had reported secondary crashes. Researchers tried to prove the secondary wrecks occurred on the same route, within a close timeframe and within about a mile of the actual primary accident, since it's not a real secondary accident if it didn't coincide with the first crash. That analysis showed that only 15,488 secondary crashes resulted from those primary crashes. This means that secondary crashes are incredibly rare. No state studied had a rate higher than .81 crashes per primary wreck.

Plus, one of the study's main conclusions was that "Most of the secondary crashes (71%) involved no apparent injury, and less than 1% of the secondary crashes involved fatal injuries." That said, there are contributing factors that can make even that rare secondary accident far more severe, like higher speeds, the involvement of large trucks, or fewer lanes.