Which Concept Cars Spawned The Most Disappointing Production Vehicles?

BMW introduced the resulting C1 125, the C-1 in its final form, in 1999. The odd canopy-like "ceiling" remained, as did the actual seat. BMW even introduced a 200 cc executive version in 2000. Neither really encapsulated what the initial concept was aiming to do. They weren't electric. And the scooters were not fully enclosed, which one would assume was to protect a rider from the future's unbearable pollution like our current failed air quality here in the northern states of the US this week.

It did have an interesting enough safety system, an actual chair allowed for a seat belt, so some countries allowed riders to scoot about without the requirement of a helmet. Just, prepare yourself to be stuck on or partially under the scooter if god forbid it were tipped over or sent on its side in an accident. And from the looks of it, the seat also made for an awkward reach to the handlebars.

Rather than being electrically powered, the C-1 models ran on good ol' fossil fuel. They were also heavier than many of BMW's actual motorcycles which sorta defeats the purpose for the scooter-buying type. It lasted two years on the market before BMW put it out of its misery. Although, that hasn't stopped it from trying out newer versions of it over the years, including its most recent Vision CE Concept, which is actually electric. Look familiar?

So I want to know: which concept cars, vehicles, or trucks spawned the most disappointing production vehicles. You've been to enough auto shows or dug into the depths of concept vehicles online to know what was promised, and what was the ever-so-disappointing result. Tell me why you were so disappointed, and the worst of them shall be put together for your enjoyment later in the week.