Here's How Much A 2021 Audi RS 7 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Audi has just released the mightily powerful RS 5, its first hybrid RS model. With 630 horsepower and 609 pound-feet of torque on hand from a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 and a single electric motor, it's an attractive proposition. But there is a problem: it's estimated to cost north of $110,000. For many, that immediately writes off the hot new super-sedan as too expensive.

Fortunately, it is possible to get behind the wheel of a seriously powerful RennSport model for much less, by buying a depreciated RS 7. The C7 generation launched in 2014, but it's the later C8 generation going under the spotlight today, with a production run that spanned 2020 through 2025. According to recent sales data and reported statistics from CarEdge and Kelley Blue Book, a 5-year-old RS 7 is far more affordable than a new RS 5, with current values sitting between $65,000 and $74,000.

Despite clearly being an older product and lacking a full hybridized boost, a 2021 Audi RS 7 is still far from being an outdated slouch. It boasts a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, which directs 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. Those with a few more dollars at their disposal could opt for a 2024-onward Performance RS 7, which sports an extra 30 horsepower.