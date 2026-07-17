What Car Could Replace The HMMWV In The US Army?
The venerable HMMWV has been in service with the U.S. Army and Marine Corps for over 40 years. While its iconic silhouette led AM General to sell a civilian version commercially, the Pentagon discovered over the decades that it was not fit for purpose on a modern battlefield. The potential of a traditional peer-vs-peer continent-spanning conflict with a defined frontline is just as dead as the Soviet Union.
We want to know what car could replace the HMMWV? Last year, our testosterone-obsessed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered that the Army phase out the dated Humvee. AM General isn't halting production, but the Army isn't going to take them anymore. This immediately raised two questions: How many supply vehicles will Arnold Schwarzenegger buy, and which light vehicle will the Army adopt next? Oshkosh did win the contract for its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle to be the official replacement. However, Hegseth canceled the JLTV contract as well.
Technically, it could work
The humble technical, a light improved fighting vehicle, has become ubiquitous in conflicts around the world over the past few decades. The formula is simple: You take a pickup truck and you bolt a crew-operated weapon on a stand in the bed. It could be a machine gun, a grenade launcher or even a missile launcher. Despite our country's love of pickups, no U.S. military branch has ever officially fielded a technical in large numbers. They might be effective against paramilitaries, but would be outmatched by a tank in every category except weight. The Pentagon doesn't have to pinch pennies in procurement either.
Don't hesitate to share your recommendations in the comment section below. We'll be sure to forward them to the appropriate automaker and help make their dreams of becoming a defense contractor come true. Just don't expect to be financially compensated for your consultancy services.