What Car Could Replace The HMMWV In The US Army?

The venerable HMMWV has been in service with the U.S. Army and Marine Corps for over 40 years. While its iconic silhouette led AM General to sell a civilian version commercially, the Pentagon discovered over the decades that it was not fit for purpose on a modern battlefield. The potential of a traditional peer-vs-peer continent-spanning conflict with a defined frontline is just as dead as the Soviet Union.

We want to know what car could replace the HMMWV? Last year, our testosterone-obsessed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered that the Army phase out the dated Humvee. AM General isn't halting production, but the Army isn't going to take them anymore. This immediately raised two questions: How many supply vehicles will Arnold Schwarzenegger buy, and which light vehicle will the Army adopt next? Oshkosh did win the contract for its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle to be the official replacement. However, Hegseth canceled the JLTV contract as well.