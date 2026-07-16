I Need A Cheap Car With A Bit Of Luxury For Around Town! What Car Should I Buy?

Sam and his family just moved across the country to Oregon. He sold his beater before the move and now he needs something affordable for cruising around town. He would like something interesting while avoiding trucks and SUVs. With a budget of around $8,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario:

My family just sacrificed our "in-town" beater to move cross-country to Hillsboro, Oregon. My wife will commute in our lovely CX-5 that we also use for road trips. I'll need a new-to-me car to travel around town and pick up our toddler at day care. I'd like to buy something fun–or maybe luxurious in a dated sort of way. I'm intrigued by RWD cars. I could go in a lot of directions, but I'd like to avoid a van or a second SUV. I'd also like to feel comfortable in the backseat, so I can hang out next to the car seat (I'm 6' tall with long legs). Only other caveats: the vehicle should be automatic and have four doors. Budget is $8,000 with another $2,000 set aside to make it immediately reliable for 3-4 years.

Quick Facts:

Budget: Up to $8,000 with a buffer for repairs

Location: Hillsboro, OR

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Four doors, automatic, somewhat interesting

Doesn't want: A truck or SUV