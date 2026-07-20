Greyhound's 1940s Helicopter Bus Concept Was Basically An Early VTOL For Post-War's Common Man: What's Streaming

Since humans first took to the skies, we've fantasized about personal, convenient air travel. Who can forget George Jetson's daily driver, a little saucer that folded up into a briefcase? Yet we've crossed into the 21st century and the closest thing we have to flying cars would be a ramped mistake, failed flying car startups or the air taxis or vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts (VTOLs) that are always just a few years away. Turns out a surprising pioneer came up with and promoted an idea for an early VTOL some eighty years ago: the Greyhound bus company.

By the 1940s, Greyhound was a popular means of conveyance for Americans, with over 40,000 miles of charted routes. According to a dissertation from 1968 entitled "Era of excellence: The History of Greyhound," Greyhound was actively discourging individuals from traveling on their buses during World War II with ads like "Don't travel unless your trip is essential" and "Serve America now so you can see America later."

With such a boon in business, it was clear Greyhound had a lot of means [money] to look towards what the future could look like for travel, and one of their answers is found in this film shared by favorite YouTube channel 16mm Time Machine, "Greyhound Looks Ahead."