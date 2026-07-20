This Gas Station Sign Is Worth As Much As A Well-Optioned Aston Martin Valhalla

The gas-station game was much different back in the 1920s. Instead of being mostly owned by major corporations, like today, the early gas stations were often small, independent facilities like Musgo. Located in Muskegon, Mich., Musgo came and went in a span of less than six months during the '20s, and frankly, not much is known about its operations. A lot of people know about its signs, though — at least in the world of petroliana.

It seems that Musgo exploited a bold, detailed drawing of a victim of genocide for its signage back in the day, the better to draw people's attention to its business. Well, the same look caught the eye of modern petroliana collectors, with expensive results. When Richmond Auctions sold a practically pristine example of a 4-foot porcelain Musgo sign in 2022, bidding didn't stop until the price reached $1.5 million. It was a new world record for antique advertising signs, breaking the previous mark by $1.1 million.

Part of that was because only a few were made in the first place. Also, many of the ones that were created somehow ended up being used as the lids for septic tanks. The result was that many of the recovered signs were in pretty crappy condition. The record-breaking example was found safely stored in an attic, however, in practically new condition.

As for the Aston Martin Valhalla PHEV, it has an MSRP a little north of $1 million. So to put the Musgo sign into context, the same amount of money that bought you a 100-year-old sign would cover a brand-new Valhalla with hundreds of thousands left over for options.