Aston Martin Valhalla Could Do 87 MPH In Reverse, So Engineers Put A Lame-Ass Speed Limiter On It

The Aston Martin Valhalla is a hell of a machine. Its twin-turbocharged V8 motor is teamed with three electric motors to produce a total of 1,064 horsepower sent to all four wheels. That's all well and good, but it's not what grabbed my attention about the car today. No, sir. What I'm interested in is how fast it can go backwards.

When running in reverse, the Valhalla doesn't use its V8 or 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Instead, the plug-in-hybrid supercar goes backwards with the help of the electric motors it uses to drive the front wheels. When driving forward, those motors can spin the wheels up to 87 mph, which means they could do the exact same thing in reverse. Unfortunately, Aston decided that's dangerous or whatever, so its engineers threw a reverse speed limiter on the thing, according to Australia's Drive. If Aston were really cool, it would quote a reverse 0-to-60 time, but alas it hasn't.

I'm really not a believer in the idea that woke culture and the nanny state are ruining our society, but I do think those keyboard warriors might have a point when I see things like this. Because of woke, the reverse top speed of the Valhalla is a cuck-certified 18.6 mph. I can walk faster than that.