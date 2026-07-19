This Greek Bridge Is Collapsing Into Water But People Are Still Driving On It

I have two big fears: I'm afraid of heights and drowning. So driving over bridges always gives me the irrational fear of the bridge collapsing into the water, causing me to both fall from a scary height and drowning. Even on big brand-new ones. It seems that some Greek drivers have no such fear, as there's currently a bridge that's collapsing into the water below it but that hasn't stopped people from driving across it.

Storm Daniel hit central Greece hard almost three years ago, causing floods that wrecked much if the infrastructure, including bridges, houses, and farmland. One example is a bridge in Larissa that connects two municipalities split by a river. Without the bridge, drivers need to go far out of their way to cross over, which seems like too much of a hassle for some impatient, brave drivers. So since the bridge is sorta kinda still intact, just with a big cracking dip in the middle of it, they drive across anyway. Maybe fuel costs are just that high.

It's unclear why the bridge hasn't been repaired yet, or at least completely blocked off so that no one can drive over it, but locals have expressed their concerns with the local government about fixing it.