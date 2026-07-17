United Airlines Will Offer Free Flight Changes To Avoid Trump International Airport

While President Donald Trump might view himself as the dealmaker-in-chief, he's just a means to an end for the country's largest businesses. If Trump's ego stands in the way of the almighty dollar, then they'll simply kick the former reality TV star to the curb. United Airlines is planning to allow its staff to offer free flight changes to passengers who do not want to travel through Palm Beach International Airport. The South Florida facility was controversially renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport earlier this month.

It might seem ridiculous for anyone to fly out of another airport an hour away over just the renaming, but the discontent with Trump is so high that Gallup ended its 89-year-old practice of polling presidential approval this year. According to Live And Let's Fly, a United Airlines internal memo instructed its reservation agents to process itinerary shifts away from Trump International Airport to Fort Lauderdale or Miami as an even exchange. The memo reads: