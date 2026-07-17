Dongfeng Wants To Sell These Two EVs In Canada Next Year For Less Than $25,000 USD

Also in attendance at the Dongfeng event were three plug-in hybrids: the Voyah Free luxury crossover, MHERO II off-roader, and the seven-seat Voyah Dream van. That last one isn't a minivan in the Chrysler Pacifica sense but rather an executive-style MPV in a similar vein to the Toyota Alphard, Nissan Elgrand, and Lexus LM. Canada's reduced tariff only applies to full-electrics for now, so these plug-ins wouldn't qualify, but Dongfeng also showed off the 007 sports sedan, which is a full EV.

Dongfeng

At any rate, the company has set up a Canadian website listing all six cars as in the process of being homologated for Canada. "The vehicles presented on this website are currently undergoing the homologation and regulatory approval process required before they can be offered for sale in Canada. Configurations, specifications and launch dates will be confirmed as each process is completed," the site reads.

Look, I'm sure the Box 01 and Vigo are indeed the more appropriate plays when it comes to fulfilling the Chinese EV promise of more affordable motoring. But as a longtime proponent of the Alphard-style van, wake me up when that Voyah Dream is dropping off VIPs at the Four Seasons in Toronto.