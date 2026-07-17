Dongfeng Wants To Sell These Two EVs In Canada Next Year For Less Than $25,000 USD
The advent of Chinese EVs in Canada has been brewing for months now, and one Chinese automaker has finally come out with which models it plans on bringing over — and how much it plans to charge. Dongfeng Motors held an event in Montreal this week that showcased several cars across its lineup, and the headline it relayed to media was that it plans to bring the Box 01 (a.k.a. Nammi Box) and Vigo compact EVs to Canada in 2027, both said to be targeting prices less than $35,000 CAD (that's about $25,000 USD).
Earlier this year, Canada struck a deal that would allow 49,000 Chinese EVs into the country annually at a massively reduced tariff of 6.1%. Over the past few months, a large handful of Chinese automakers, including Chery, Geely, and BYD, have announced intentions of entering the Canadian market, but they've mostly stayed mum about the specific models that'll reach Northern shores.
Bring me the Voyah Dream
Also in attendance at the Dongfeng event were three plug-in hybrids: the Voyah Free luxury crossover, MHERO II off-roader, and the seven-seat Voyah Dream van. That last one isn't a minivan in the Chrysler Pacifica sense but rather an executive-style MPV in a similar vein to the Toyota Alphard, Nissan Elgrand, and Lexus LM. Canada's reduced tariff only applies to full-electrics for now, so these plug-ins wouldn't qualify, but Dongfeng also showed off the 007 sports sedan, which is a full EV.
At any rate, the company has set up a Canadian website listing all six cars as in the process of being homologated for Canada. "The vehicles presented on this website are currently undergoing the homologation and regulatory approval process required before they can be offered for sale in Canada. Configurations, specifications and launch dates will be confirmed as each process is completed," the site reads.
Look, I'm sure the Box 01 and Vigo are indeed the more appropriate plays when it comes to fulfilling the Chinese EV promise of more affordable motoring. But as a longtime proponent of the Alphard-style van, wake me up when that Voyah Dream is dropping off VIPs at the Four Seasons in Toronto.
Going for the undercut
As for those two Dongfeng models that are a lot more within reach, the Box 01 is a small front-wheel-drive hatchback with 94 horsepower and a claimed range of 267 miles. It seats five, and in pictures at least, the interior looks quite a bit nicer than you might expect.
The Vigo, meanwhile, is a crossover similar in size (and style) to the Kia Seltos. Two variants of this are being homologated: the "efficiency-focused" Air is said to get 249 miles of range while the "extended range" Pro is apparently good for 298 miles. Also rocking just one motor on the front axle, the Vigo makes 161 hp and tops out at just 93 mph, but appears to have a BMW X7-style split tailgate, so that's pretty cool.
For a Canadian-market comparison, a base Nissan Leaf costs the equivalent of about $35,000 USD before rebates and is good for 303 miles of range, while the Chevy Bolt LT goes for around $30,000 USD converted and has a claimed 262 miles of range. If Dongfeng actually manages to bring the Box 01 and Vigo to the Great White North for less than 25 grand, Canadian Nissan and Chevy salespeople may be in for some hard conversations.