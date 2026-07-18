Fisker Went Out Of Business Before Giving The Ocean Hands-Free Driving, So Now An Aftermarket Company Is Doing It
Fisker may have gone out of business before it could update its Ocean electric SUV with the hands-free driving capability its owners were once promised by the company, but one aftermarket firm looks to right that wrong — and it'll only cost about a grand. Comma AI specializes in assisted driving technology that can be retrofitted to various cars, much like you would a dashcam or one of those Amazon touchscreen head units. In a post on X, the company announced the addition of the Fisker Ocean to its "fleet," along with a video of a Comma-powered Ocean in action.
Here's another video from San Jose engineer Majd Srour who owns an Ocean and is a known quantity in the car's support community. With Comma AI's system hooked up, Srour's Ocean appears to be able to steer itself around quiet residential streets, and he can be seen adjusting speed with one of the car's existing steering wheel controls.
Fisker Inc., a startup EV brand formed by car designer Henrik Fisker in 2016 (his third try at making a company with his name on it), filed for bankruptcy in 2024, leaving Ocean owners in the lurch when it comes to aftersales support, software updates, and, naturally, resale value. The vast majority of Oceans have found their way to New York City as cabs, and there are a handful of shops and owner's groups that are keeping the SUVs alive.
Not just for the Ocean
Comma AI's technology uses its own hardware, which means it does not use any of the Fisker's own built-in cameras or sensors. The software is open source and is capable of adaptive cruise control, lane centering with lane change assist, and can apparently "drive for hours without intervention," although it still requires a driver to "be alert, pay attention, and be ready to take over at all times."
The Comma Four system goes for $999, although as of this writing, it's currently being offered for $899 as an Independence Day deal. It's not just for Fisker owners, either, as the company boasts that it's currently compatible with more than 325 cars from specific model years. These range from stuff like a 2016 Honda Civic to the 2023 Ford F-150, but here's the full list if you're curious as to whether your car is compatible.
The company says new cars are added with each release, but "if you have a modern car and some programming skills, you can likely add support for your car," and it sounds like this is the path Srour has taken.