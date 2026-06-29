Here's How Much A 2023 Fisker Ocean Has Deprecated In Three Years
Say what you will about Henrik Fisker, but he sure knows how to design a striking automobile. Unfortunately, he's also adept at steering his companies directly into economic icebergs. With the unceremonious death of his most recent automotive attempt, values of the pretty-yet-flawed Fisker Ocean have fallen overboard, likely to their own ignominious dooms. If you're looking for a luxury electric SUV that has seen serious depreciation, this is where you should be looking. Just make sure you aren't looking to buy, because while Fisker values have plummeted, they still haven't quite seen the floor.
The priciest Ocean started things off in 2023 with an extra high MSRP of $68,999, though the base model "Sport" started at a respectable $38,999. When the company hit rough times in early 2024, however, it slashed prices down to as low as $24,999. Edmunds famously claimed it would have been cheaper per mile to use Uber than to buy an Ocean. The outlet paid just shy of $70,000 for their 2023 Ocean, and sold it in mid-2025 for just $10,000. That same $10,000 seems to be about where these have leveled off.
According to Kelley Blue Book, the Sport base model is worth around $8,125 as a trade-in or up to $10,750 as a private party sale. The Book also says the most expensive Ocean Extreme models have seen their nearly $70,000 MSRP whittle down to just $12,500 as a trade-in, or $15,650 for a private party sale — a loss of over 82% of the original value for trade-in, and nearly 78% for private party value.
In addition to the company having evaporated, the Ocean quickly earned a well-deserved reputation for being an unreliable pile. Let's just say it's a good thing these vehicles are just so pretty to look at, because you probably won't be doing much driving if you do decide to buy one. Luckily. it's a very cheap way to get a theoretically drivable piece of automotive artwork.
Out to sea and unable to swim
These attractive EVs were plagued by weird gremlins and would just decide to stop working. Even the non-tech-related, essential-operation parts that are supposed to work in every car, like acceleration and braking, weren't exactly on solid footing. Without a dealer network or any kind of reliable repair parts availability, having any sort of breakdown would probably mean scrapping the car and walking away from your five-figure investment. YouTuber Rich Rebuilds bought a bricked Ocean and fixed it with a $100 part, but if you aren't an EV mechanic, you might be up a creek with a used Ocean.
It seems most of the Oceans remaining here in the U.S. have been transferred to New York City to be used as rideshare cars. Nearly 2,000 different examples have been catalogued within the city's five boroughs. Fewer than 11,200 examples of the Ocean were built before Fisker shuttered, and many of those were desperate fleet sales to liquidate inventory to keep the company afloat. Alas, it was in vain.
It's hard to say that it would be a good idea to buy a used Ocean, even at a massively depreciated price. And these days, among the world of two-row electric SUVs, the extra cheap Ocean is up against much more appealing rivals like the Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet Blazer EV, or Hyundai Ioniq 5. Those competitors trade hands for much higher prices, but they're worth the cost to upgrade.