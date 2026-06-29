Here's How Much A 2023 Fisker Ocean Has Deprecated In Three Years

Say what you will about Henrik Fisker, but he sure knows how to design a striking automobile. Unfortunately, he's also adept at steering his companies directly into economic icebergs. With the unceremonious death of his most recent automotive attempt, values of the pretty-yet-flawed Fisker Ocean have fallen overboard, likely to their own ignominious dooms. If you're looking for a luxury electric SUV that has seen serious depreciation, this is where you should be looking. Just make sure you aren't looking to buy, because while Fisker values have plummeted, they still haven't quite seen the floor.

The priciest Ocean started things off in 2023 with an extra high MSRP of $68,999, though the base model "Sport" started at a respectable $38,999. When the company hit rough times in early 2024, however, it slashed prices down to as low as $24,999. Edmunds famously claimed it would have been cheaper per mile to use Uber than to buy an Ocean. The outlet paid just shy of $70,000 for their 2023 Ocean, and sold it in mid-2025 for just $10,000. That same $10,000 seems to be about where these have leveled off.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the Sport base model is worth around $8,125 as a trade-in or up to $10,750 as a private party sale. The Book also says the most expensive Ocean Extreme models have seen their nearly $70,000 MSRP whittle down to just $12,500 as a trade-in, or $15,650 for a private party sale — a loss of over 82% of the original value for trade-in, and nearly 78% for private party value.

In addition to the company having evaporated, the Ocean quickly earned a well-deserved reputation for being an unreliable pile. Let's just say it's a good thing these vehicles are just so pretty to look at, because you probably won't be doing much driving if you do decide to buy one. Luckily. it's a very cheap way to get a theoretically drivable piece of automotive artwork.