Oceans Of NYC Wants To Catalog Every Fisker Ocean In The Five Boroughs
Fisker, maker of the Ocean crossover, is dead. Yet you'd be forgiven for not knowing that if you live in New York City, because the five boroughs are absolutely packed with Oceans being used as rideshare cars. I see them every time I leave my apartment, and apparently I'm not the only one who's taken notice — there's now an entire website and Bluesky account, Oceans of NYC, dedicated to tracking and photographing every single one of New York City's 2,137 Fisker Oceans.
The setup for Oceans of NYC is simple: People take photos of Fisker Oceans with their license plates visible, and text them to a bot that records the sighting. This simple premise turns the entirety of New York City into a giant scavenger hunt for discontinued electric crossovers. I even spotted a couple just last night at stop lights, and was able to whip my phone off its mount on my motorcycle to take photos for the collection.
It's a collective scavenger hunt
🌊 +2 sightings 🚗 T804074C, T724909C 📈 4.0% ▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒ (85 out of 2135) * Amber +2 → 2— Oceans of NYC (@oceansofnyc.com) 2026-01-09T02:32:47.264016+00:00
I'm far from the only one submitting photos, though. The site is rapidly closing in on 100 Fisker sightings, and that number's likely to start going up even faster as the weather warms and New Yorkers get back to walking longer distances. There are no prizes, no incentives, just the joy of contributing to a fun little project before these cars inevitably run out of spare parts and end up crushed into cubes in a landfill somewhere.
I'm already planning on taking my motorcycle out on some scouting trips, looking for Oceans around the city, and I think you'd enjoy joining in. If you're a New York City resident, keep Oceans of NYC in mind next time you see one of those satin-blue crossovers with the light bar sitting at a red light. If you can grab a photo, you can contribute to the city's second-best borough-crossing scavenger hunt.