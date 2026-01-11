Oceans Of NYC Wants To Catalog Every Fisker Ocean In The Five Boroughs

I'm far from the only one submitting photos, though. The site is rapidly closing in on 100 Fisker sightings, and that number's likely to start going up even faster as the weather warms and New Yorkers get back to walking longer distances. There are no prizes, no incentives, just the joy of contributing to a fun little project before these cars inevitably run out of spare parts and end up crushed into cubes in a landfill somewhere.

I'm already planning on taking my motorcycle out on some scouting trips, looking for Oceans around the city, and I think you'd enjoy joining in. If you're a New York City resident, keep Oceans of NYC in mind next time you see one of those satin-blue crossovers with the light bar sitting at a red light. If you can grab a photo, you can contribute to the city's second-best borough-crossing scavenger hunt.