Here's How Much A 2021 Acura NSX Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Do supercars have super depreciation? That's a reasonable question for someone trying to get a deal on an exotic like a Porsche 911 or an Audi R8. But what about a supercar that sometimes gets lost in the conversation, like the second-generation Acura NSX? A twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 making 573 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and three electric motors checks a lot of boxes. And no one can argue that the NSX doesn't have the requisite sleek exterior, either – even if it's not one of Jalopnik readers' favorite supercars. Yet, sometimes, opting for a vehicle that isn't on everyone's radar can save money.

For used cars, five years is often the sweet spot. Enough time has hopefully passed for depreciation to kick in, but the vehicle is still relatively modern. Unfortunately, that doesn't quite work for the 2021 Acura NSX – the second-to-last production year for the company's flagship supercar. The challenge comes from the company selling just 124 units throughout 2021, making valuations hard to pin down, and traditional outlets for depreciation data like CarEdge don't track the NSX. Another trusted source, iSeeCars, reports a 38.1% depreciation rate, but don't get your hopes up: That's a fever dream (we'll explain why later).

Even Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) 20.4% five-year depreciation estimate doesn't seem to reflect reality. The real answer, as best we can determine, is in the low single digits, and we crunched the numbers below. To put supercar depreciation into perspective, we'll also look at how its valuations compare with those of NSX competitors such as the Porsche 911 and Audi R8. Any MSRPs mentioned here include the factory destination charges.