Here's How Much A 2021 Acura NSX Has Depreciated In 5 Years
Do supercars have super depreciation? That's a reasonable question for someone trying to get a deal on an exotic like a Porsche 911 or an Audi R8. But what about a supercar that sometimes gets lost in the conversation, like the second-generation Acura NSX? A twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 making 573 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and three electric motors checks a lot of boxes. And no one can argue that the NSX doesn't have the requisite sleek exterior, either – even if it's not one of Jalopnik readers' favorite supercars. Yet, sometimes, opting for a vehicle that isn't on everyone's radar can save money.
For used cars, five years is often the sweet spot. Enough time has hopefully passed for depreciation to kick in, but the vehicle is still relatively modern. Unfortunately, that doesn't quite work for the 2021 Acura NSX – the second-to-last production year for the company's flagship supercar. The challenge comes from the company selling just 124 units throughout 2021, making valuations hard to pin down, and traditional outlets for depreciation data like CarEdge don't track the NSX. Another trusted source, iSeeCars, reports a 38.1% depreciation rate, but don't get your hopes up: That's a fever dream (we'll explain why later).
Even Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) 20.4% five-year depreciation estimate doesn't seem to reflect reality. The real answer, as best we can determine, is in the low single digits, and we crunched the numbers below. To put supercar depreciation into perspective, we'll also look at how its valuations compare with those of NSX competitors such as the Porsche 911 and Audi R8. Any MSRPs mentioned here include the factory destination charges.
Depreciation for the 2021 Acura NSX
When all else fails regarding locating reasonably accurate depreciation rates, the alternative is to look at the marketplace. What does a used 2021 NSX go for today? Determine that answer, compare it against the NSX's original MSRP ($159,495), and, voila, there's the depreciation rate. But here's the challenge: We found exactly one example for sale across multiple marketplaces (including CarGurus, AutoTrader, Bring a Trailer, and AutoTempest) as of this writing. Nonetheless, we'll have to use the $155,599 asking price. We can argue that this isn't wholesale pricing or trade-in value, but it's all we've got to work with. There was some Bring a Trailer auction activity for the 2021 NSX in 2022 and 2023, but that's ancient history now.
So, let's get to the promised number crunching. Based on the sole market example and the 2021 NSX's original pricing, the 2021 NSX's five-year depreciation rate is 2.8%. That's a far cry from KBB's 20.4%, and light years away from what iSeeCars reported. In short, don't plan on finding a deal on this Acura anytime soon, assuming you can even find one for sale. Your best bet is expanding the search to include older NSXs such as the 2016 and 2017 models, which are listed starting at $134,800. Oddly, we found multiple examples of the more powerful 600-hp 2022 NSX Type S — the one Acura got right – but we'll save its $250,000 minimum market price for another story.
How much do the Acura NSX's competitors depreciate?
Taking the NSX's unusually low depreciation rate with a grain of salt, how does it stack up against its rivals? The Porsche 911 is a logical starting point. With over 10,000 units sold in the U.S. alone in 2021 and a plentiful used supply, data is easier to come by. The mid-range 2011 911 Targa 4S coupe had an original MSRP of $136,550, and the Turbo cost $172,150. Today, KBB reports the models' fair purchase values at $148,000 and $203,000, suggesting both models appreciated. A look at for-sale listings shows these are the real-world numbers. Unlike the 2021 NSX, the same-year 911 sells for more than its original price.
Another entry in the NSX depreciation match-up is the legendary Audi R8 coupe with a V10. In the 2021 model year, the base model had an MSRP of $145,895. KBB estimates a fair purchase price average of $150,000, making talk of depreciation a wasted exercise. In fact, marketplace listings show $150,000 to be more of a starting price for the 2021 R8 today.