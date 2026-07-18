How John Willys Went From Selling Bicycles To Building The World War II Jeep

The Willys Jeep is a vehicle so thoroughly baked into global automotive culture that its name has become synonymous with rugged, go-anywhere four-wheel-drive vehicles. But the story of how that little olive box came to be isn't just about wartime production. Instead, it starts with an American entrepreneur named John North Willys.

This was the guy who started out scrubbing shirts and distributing bicycles before realizing that the internal combustion engine was about to alter the course of human history. In addition to being a master salesman and a fierce competitor who defeated a takeover bid from Chrysler founder Walter P. Chrysler, Willys was an art collector who loaded his mansion with works by icons like Rembrandt and served as a diplomat as the U.S. Ambassador to Poland. This is the chaotic, high-stakes, and unbelievable story of how John Willys went from the bicycle repair shop to building a vehicle that gave birth to one of the hottest genres of modern automobiles.