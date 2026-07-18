These Are Some Of The Rarest Lexus Models (And What They're Worth)

There are different levels of rarity when it comes to cars: Some are rare spots occasionally seen on the road, while others are virtually never spotted in the wild and are instead only found at shows or events. Then there are near-mythical models that are hardly ever even pictured, let alone physically seen, and the Lexus LFA Spider is one of them. Only two were ever built: a white example once driven by Jay Leno, and a yellow example that now sits pretty in Toyota's own museum next to an equally unicorn-like 2000GT Spider.

Just like the "regular" LFA — itself a scarce supercar that now commands monumental sums at auction – the Spider is powered by a 4.8-liter naturally aspirated V10 that sends 552 horsepower to the rear wheels. We could spend hours listening to the LFA's screaming V10, not only because it's magnificent, but also because we could then put off getting to the point of how expensive these drop-top versions are. Again, we simply don't know. For what it's worth, the average price paid for a standard LFA supercar currently sits at $982,200, according to auction data collated by Classic.com. However, just like the aforementioned Landaulet model, the Spider was never offered as a production model, and one has never come up for sale, so any current valuations would simply be guesswork. What we can say, though, is the auction record for an LFA of any kind is $1.875 million (via RM Sotheby's), and given the Spider's elusive nature, it's almost certainly worth even more.