These Are Some Of The Rarest Lexus Models (And What They're Worth)
Some automakers do rare cars better than others. For example, Ferrari has a history of producing extremely limited or entirely one-off cars for customers with deep enough wallets, and the same can also be said about the likes of Aston Martin and Lamborghini. Lexus – the luxury arm of Toyota — on the other hand, focuses on the mainstream. No automaker in the world arguably does mainstream quite as well as Toyota, so it makes sense that Lexus would chase the masses rather than cater to the few, too.
Still, a few special cars wearing the Lexus badge had slipped through the factory gates, and oftentimes, they went largely uncelebrated. That's exactly why, in this article, we're casting a spotlight on the brand's most exclusive cars: from the one-off Landaulet commissioned for a royal wedding in Monaco to the track-hardened LFA special edition, and anniversary special edition LS and GS models that commemorate some of the automaker's most successful nameplates.
LS600h L Landaulet
Lexus had the role of providing transport to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco on his wedding day, back in July 2011. With Monaco already swimming in exotica, the Prince required something truly unique in order to stand out, but the reasoning behind picking the Lexus was actually a little more involved. In the world of flagship luxury sedans, nothing at the time could match the LS 600h in terms of emissions. As then-Vice President of Lexus Europe Andy Pfeiffenberger put it, "Our commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility at Lexus matches well with His Serene Highness' keen interest in promoting sustainable development and environmental protection" (via Lexus).
Just the one was made, and with Lexus' enviable reputation for reliability, it wasn't as if they needed a backup. In true Landaulet style, this special LS sported a fully transparent single-piece polycarbonate roof, weighing just 57 lbs, with the conversion taking over 2,000 hours to complete. While overseen by Lexus, the actual conversion was carried out by Belgian coachbuilder Carat Dutchatelet. As for what it's worth, it's anyone's guess. A standard LS 600h L would have set the Prince back $110,000 in 2011, and we fear the price of the polycarbonate see-through roof would have sent that figure soaring significantly north. Unless the Royal Landaulet crops up at an auction sometime soon, its true value will remain unknown.
Lexus LFA Spider
There are different levels of rarity when it comes to cars: Some are rare spots occasionally seen on the road, while others are virtually never spotted in the wild and are instead only found at shows or events. Then there are near-mythical models that are hardly ever even pictured, let alone physically seen, and the Lexus LFA Spider is one of them. Only two were ever built: a white example once driven by Jay Leno, and a yellow example that now sits pretty in Toyota's own museum next to an equally unicorn-like 2000GT Spider.
Just like the "regular" LFA — itself a scarce supercar that now commands monumental sums at auction – the Spider is powered by a 4.8-liter naturally aspirated V10 that sends 552 horsepower to the rear wheels. We could spend hours listening to the LFA's screaming V10, not only because it's magnificent, but also because we could then put off getting to the point of how expensive these drop-top versions are. Again, we simply don't know. For what it's worth, the average price paid for a standard LFA supercar currently sits at $982,200, according to auction data collated by Classic.com. However, just like the aforementioned Landaulet model, the Spider was never offered as a production model, and one has never come up for sale, so any current valuations would simply be guesswork. What we can say, though, is the auction record for an LFA of any kind is $1.875 million (via RM Sotheby's), and given the Spider's elusive nature, it's almost certainly worth even more.
Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package
Sticking with the LFA for a while longer, we come to the Nürburgring Package variant. Now, Lexus officially reported that 50 units would be made available, out of the LFA's total run of 500, each sporting unique additions such as new wheels and tires, uprated suspension, and extra aerodynamic features all around. However, credible sources such as RM Sotheby's claim as many as 64 were made, with 15 regularly cited as the amount shipped to U.S. shores. Regardless of whether 50 or 64 were eventually made, the LFA Nürburgring Package is a rare beast worthy of remembering.
It's the very same special edition that set the aforementioned LFA auction record of $1.875 million, so a definitive answer for what one of these is worth is available — and the answer is lots. Despite the exotic price tag and Nürburgring nameplate, we found that the LFA actually proved quite reliable and easy to live with, which is probably a huge part of its appeal for the well-heeled gearheads who can actually afford one.
2019 Lexus GS F 10th Anniversary Edition
The Lexus GS F 10th Anniversary Edition, which debuted as a 2019 model year, is (a little) more attainable. Launched alongside the RC F 10th Anniversary Edition, this special sedan arrived as a means of celebrating the launch of the 'F' brand as a whole, which debuted in 2008. While the RC F is certainly a rare and special car with just 240 examples produced – the same number of dealers Lexus had in the U.S. at that time — the GS F better suits this particular list, since only 100 were made.
Both cars are finished in an alluring shade of matte finish Nebula Grey paint, which contrasts nicely against the polished black multi-spoke 19-inch BBS alloy wheels. Hiding inside them is a set of blue Brembo calipers. A similar theme continues inside, with blue suede, leather, and carbon-fiber trim to be found, in addition to an engraved plaque signifying its limited status and color-coordinated sports seats. With its 467-horsepower 5.0-liter V8, the Lexus GS F 10th Anniversary Edition commanded a price of $89,530 – exactly $5,000 more than a regular GS F would have set customers back. Fast-forward to today, and when these rare sports sedans do actually crop up for sale, they still fetch decent money. One 56k-mile example was sold at the tail-end of 2024 after being listed for around $69,800, while another example reportedly sold for closer to $64,000 back in 2022.
2026 Lexus LS 500 Heritage Edition
Royal Princes aren't the only ones who can enjoy a rare LS, as Lexus recently revealed its new Heritage Edition of the LS 500. Only 250 units will be produced, honoring the now-discontinued nameplate and celebrating its 36-year journey in America – all set to be sold within the U.S. The LS 500 Heritage Edition is only available in a single spec, sporting a sophisticated coat of black paint dubbed "Ninety Noir," which looks sharp against the Dark Grey Metallic 20-inch and 20-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, the Heritage Edition boasts a Rioja Red leather interior and features such as a panorama glass roof, a 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, and Laser Special Black wooden trim panels. Meanwhile, unique tweaks such as Heritage Edition emblems etched into the center console and headrests help to elevate the premium feel inside.
With only 250 destined for the road, it's certainly one of the rarest modern Lexus models money can buy, and while everyday drivers may mistake it for just another LS (not that these luxobarges are commonplace anyway), enthusiasts in the know will surely appreciate it. Thankfully, with it being a new model, we know exactly what an LS 500 Heritage Edition is worth. Pricing sits at $99,380, including a $1,550 delivery, processing, and handling fee. While not cheap, this sharply dressed LS sits alongside the 10th Anniversary GS F as one of the more affordable propositions for an ultra-rare Lexus.