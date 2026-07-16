Harley-Davidson's New 'Stripped-Down' Deadwood Is An $18,000 Tourer With No Bags

This is a year for vintage cruisers, it seems. First Indian gave us the fantastic Chief Vintage, and now Harley-Davidson's matching the ante with a heritage-style cruiser of its own. The new Deadwood is a bike that Harley claims is a "stripped-down" homage to the post-World War II cruisers that made the brand into the name it is today.

The Deadwood has been the subject of some debate around the Jalopnik offices, though, because it's a bit... confusing. It's based off Harley's vintage-styled Heritage Classic, sharing that bike's frame, bodywork, 5-gallon tank, and 117 cubic inch engine making a claimed 98 horsepower and 120 lb-ft of torque, but the Deadwood sacrifices the Heritage Classic's chrome trim and mounted saddlebags in the name of a more lightweight appearance.

The Deadwood does get the tubeless spoked wheels available on the upper spec of the Heritage Classic, though, and retains both the big touring windshield and the triple-headlight setup. Maybe Harley's definition of "stripped-down" refers more to the $17,999 MSRP or the 686-lb claimed weight, both of which sit below the Heritage Classic.