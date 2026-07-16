Harley-Davidson's New 'Stripped-Down' Deadwood Is An $18,000 Tourer With No Bags
This is a year for vintage cruisers, it seems. First Indian gave us the fantastic Chief Vintage, and now Harley-Davidson's matching the ante with a heritage-style cruiser of its own. The new Deadwood is a bike that Harley claims is a "stripped-down" homage to the post-World War II cruisers that made the brand into the name it is today.
The Deadwood has been the subject of some debate around the Jalopnik offices, though, because it's a bit... confusing. It's based off Harley's vintage-styled Heritage Classic, sharing that bike's frame, bodywork, 5-gallon tank, and 117 cubic inch engine making a claimed 98 horsepower and 120 lb-ft of torque, but the Deadwood sacrifices the Heritage Classic's chrome trim and mounted saddlebags in the name of a more lightweight appearance.
The Deadwood does get the tubeless spoked wheels available on the upper spec of the Heritage Classic, though, and retains both the big touring windshield and the triple-headlight setup. Maybe Harley's definition of "stripped-down" refers more to the $17,999 MSRP or the 686-lb claimed weight, both of which sit below the Heritage Classic.
A bike for what, exactly?
This makes the Deadwood a bit of a fascinating prospect. On the one hand, the big windshield and highway-friendly high-mounted bars seem to point towards a bike that wants nothing more than to sit on interstates day in and day out. On the other hand, though, the Deadwood has no provisions for a passenger or luggage — even delving into Harley's accessory catalog, neither a pillion seat nor saddlebags are anywhere to be found. For the motorcycle company it probably makes sense, in the name of not cannibalizing Heritage Classic sales, but for everyone else it leaves the Deadwood in an odd middle ground.
The Deadwood is... a tourer for folks who only carry backpacks? An around-town cruiser for those who hate wind even at slower city speeds? I'm confused about the bike's intent, which is something of a shame — I, against all odds, adore its looks. Then again, maybe that's the whole point: Build a bike that's better-looking than the Heritage Classic, and let the riders figure out what to use it for.